Cooper football ran the table in the Suburban-Blue after a 42-21 win Oct. 15 at Irondale.
The Hawks (5-2 overall, 3-0) made a statement early with two touchdowns from their first two plays from scrimmage, and they scored the first five touchdowns before Irondale got on the board.
The win should also move Cooper up the Quality Results Formula rankings in the quest for a top seed in the 5AAAAA section tournament. Cooper came into the game ranked ninth, and Armstrong was ranked sixth before falling to seventh-ranked Chaska.
The final regular season game Oct. 20, following the Sun Post’s Monday deadline, determined the final QRF rankings and section seeding.
“For us, we wanted to come in tonight and take care of business to get the championship for our suburban and our district,” coach Willie Howard said. “It was a goal that we set, and being able to get through the adversity during the school year and the season.
“It was important, and then as we got the update about Armstrong and them losing tonight, it gave us the opportunity to continue to get some of our young guys some looks when we felt like we had the game secured.”
It was the third district title in the last five years with the others coming in 2017 and 2018, when the Hawks finished as co-champs.
And it didn’t take long to take control at Irondale.
After the opening kickoff went out of bounds, Cooper started the game on their own 35-yard line, and the first play from scrimmage was a 65-yard touchdown run by senior running back Camden Royal.
Royal ran to the outside and had the blocks to get around everyone before sprinting to the end zone for an early 7-0 lead.
The defense then forced a 3-and-out to get the ball back on the Irondale 45-yard line.
The second play from scrimmage for the offense was a 45-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Joe Russell to senior wide receiver David Connors Jr.
Russel hit Connors on a short pass, and Connors broke a tackle and sped all the way to the end zone for a 14-0 lead in less than three minutes.
The Knights did drive to the Cooper 9-yard line on the next drive, but the defense had a few tackles for a loss, and Connors picked off a pass in the end zone to get the ball back to the offense.
Russell had a couple of carries for 50 yards to get the ball back in the red zone. He finished that drive early in the second quarter with a roll out to his right and a throw back to the left side to find junior tight end/defensive end Jaxon Howard, who was wide open, for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 21-0.
Senior wide receiver/linebacker Donte’ Williams blocked a punt on the next defensive stand, but the offense just missed a touchdown pass with a play ending up out of bounds.
But another 3-and-out forced by the defense with junior defensive lineman Deshawn Ricks getting a sack, gave the ball back to Cooper on their own 31.
Royal started with a 22-yard run, and he later added a 16-yard run to push the ball to the Irondale 25-yard line.
Russell finished the drive with a 25-yard pass up the seam to Howard for a 28-0 lead, which was the score at halftime.
And that also came with some questionable non-holding calls on the field. Jaxon Howard’s shoulder pads and jersey were new before the start of the game, but by halftime, it was clear that he was in some battles as he attempted to stop the run or get to the quarterback from the defensive line.
Howard said that while he likes to ask the referees for an explanation so he can go back to the team and help the players avoid the same mistake in the next game.
“I took over 12 years ago, and that’s how we feel it is all the time,” Willie Howard said. “It’s hard but we do teach our players to really work hard and work through that adversity.”
Royal made it 35-0 early in the third quarter with a 25-yard touchdown run, but Irondale did end up scoring three of the last four scores in the game.
Junior Thomas Westbrook scored on a 7-yard run, and after two flags, the Knights decided to go for two.
Sophomore Jack Wojciak then threw a pass to senior CJ Ritchie. Ritchie caught the pass but after his helmet came off, which is supposed to be a dead ball. The referees talked and determined the play to be good to make it 35-8.
The Hawks were the next to score, though. Russell hit Williams on a 4-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 42-8. Williams ended up on the stat sheet multiple times with that touchdown, a blocked punt and a fumble recovery.
Irondale added a 69-yard touchdown run by senior Lucas Shaver and 20-yard touchdown pass from Wojciak to Ritchie to cut the lead to 42-21, but the Hawks were able to run out the clock to get the win.
Royal passed the 1,000 yard mark on the ground with another monster game. He had 10 carries for 172 yards and now has 1,106 yards in seven games to go along with 12 total touchdowns.
Russell finished 10-for-16 for 142 yards and four touchdowns, and he also collected 66 yards on three carries on the ground. Connors finished with three receptions for 73 yards, and Howard had two receptions for 33 yards.
“Joe is going to spearhead this offense, and this is what he’s been doing for three years now,” Willie Howard said. “For him to look to the sideline, get a call from the coach and execute and put everyone in the right position – we’ve got playmakers.
“We’ve got Donte’, who led us last year, that everyone wants to bracket cover, so we are going to find the next player and they are stepping up. It’s been a blessing to watch our kids transfer everything they’ve worked hard on over the summer and put it into the game.”
The Hawks closed the regular season against Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-6) Oct. 20. The 5AAAAA section playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the No. 4 seed hosting the No. 5 seed. The semifinals are Saturday, Oct. 30, with the No. 1 seed hosting the winner of the 4/5 seed game, and the No. 2 seed hosting the No. 3 seed.
The section final is Friday, Nov. 5.
It has been a journey to get to the point of potentially getting a top seed in the section.
Howard said that the first game of the season was pretty much a scrimmage and the second game had adversity with busses being late and the team still trying to find its identity. But since a tough game at Holy Angels, things seem to be rolling now.
“I think we still have a lot that we need to crisp up,” Willie Howard said. “We need to get some of our players healthy that didn’t play tonight just to make sure that we’re taking care of business. We want to make sure everyone’s doing things the right way.
“If we put everything together, we are a hard team to beat. If we don’t play disciplined, then we are just an average team. So we got work to do, and I think the kids are up to the challenge.”
