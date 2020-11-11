Momentum seemed lost at the start of the fourth quarter against Bloomington Jefferson, but the host Cooper football squad made some big plays to get it back Nov. 6 in a 33-26 win.
The Hawks (3-2 overall) had their lead cut to 21-19 on a 13-yard touchdown run by senior running back Roosevelt Cage with seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the defense did stop Cage on a two-point conversion attempt.
Still, with one quarter to go, Cooper needed to get positive gains on offense without starting junior quarterback Joe Russell, who left the game in the second quarter.
The Hawks ran the ball three times and sophomore quarterback Jamarrius Courtney threw an interception at the end of the second quarter, and the offense had two three-and-outs in the third quarter.
But a couple of personal foul penalties put Cooper on the Jaguars 34-yard line in the fourth quarter, and that was all Courtney and the offense needed to get back on track.
Courtney threw a beautiful pass to the left corner of the end zone that was snagged by junior wide receiver David Connors. Connors was able to secure possession on a contested 1-on-1 with sophomore PJ Patton for the touchdown.
A two-point conversion run failed, but the Hawks’ lead was now 27-19.
The defense was able to force a three-and-out on the next possession to get the ball back to the offense.
A holding penalty hurt the offense on the next drive, making a third-and-13 on the Cooper 49, but that is when junior running back Camden Royal broke free for a 37-yard run for a first down at the Jaguars 14-yard line.
A pass interference call in the end zone later helped give the Hawks a third-and-4 that Royal was able to convert on a 5-yard run to the Jaguars’ 3-yard line.
Junior running back Terrence Matthews later punched in a 2-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion failed again, but the Hawks now had a 33-19 lead with 2:35 to go.
That game wasn’t over then, however.
Jefferson started the next drive at its own 40-yard line, and it took just eight plays to reach the end zone. Senior quarterback Carter Hanson threw a touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Sam Wanzek for the third time on an 8-yard slant to the middle.
That score cut Cooper’s lead to 33-26 with 1:27 left, and the Jaguars later recovered an onside kick to get the ball back with two timeouts remaining.
Jefferson drove to the Cooper 32-yard line, but a negative play and three incomplete passes ended the drive with a turnover on downs.
The game ended on a toss up from Hanson to Wanzek that senior Kahlil Borden and junior Ramon Arrington were able to defend. Sophomores Jeffrey Bailey and Christopher Blabuh also nearly ended the game with interception attempts that were just missed.
The Hawks jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Blabuh had a tackle for a loss on the first drive to eventually force Jefferson to punt, and the offense needed just two plays to get on the scoreboard.
Royal started the offense with a 7-yard run, and he then ripped off a 54-yard run to the house to make it 7-0.
The Jaguars started feeding its star running back Cage on the next drive, but the defense stopped Cage on a third-and-3 to force a punt.
Borden had a nice return to get the ball to the Cooper 44-yard line, and the offense didn’t waste time scoring again.
Russell hit Connors on a 20-yard pass, and Matthews added a 10-yard run. A roughing the passer penalty later put the Hawks on the Jefferson 12-yard line, and after a couple of plays, Russell hit junior wide receiver/defensive back Donte’ Williams for an 11-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-0.
Cage carried the ball five straight times for 35 yards on the Jaguars’ next drive, but Hanson finally threw the ball on the sixth play of the drive. That throw was cut off by Williams, who read the play and then took the ball 69 yards to the end zone for an interception return to make it 21-0.
The defense once again forced a three-and-out on the next drive, and Russell hit sophomore wide receiver Keith Pierro for a 22-yard gain and Royal added an 11-yard run to move the chains.
Russell was later sacked, but a face-mask penalty erased the play and put the ball on the Jefferson 11. But after a negative play and a 14-yard pass to sophomore tight end Jaxon Howard, the next two plays were runs by Royal that ended up short of the first down.
Russell wouldn’t play for the rest of the game.
Cage once again started moving the chains for the Jaguars after the missed offensive opportunity, and he helped bring the ball to the Cooper 6-yard line.
That is when sophomore linebacker Nehemiah Ponder sacked junior Austin Chroup on a trick play, and Hanson had a pass caught out of the back of the end zone for a turnover on downs.
Courtney, who came in to replace Russell at quarterback, had a ball picked off by senior Isaac Freitag on the next drive though, and that led to the first points for the Jaguars.
Hanson hit Wanzek for a 7-yard touchdown pass with just 16.7 seconds left in the first half. Hanson also hit Wanzek on a 14-yard pass in the third quarter, but the extra point was missed.
Royal finished with 19 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown, and Russell was 4-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown. Courtney was 1-for-3 for 34 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
Connors caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown.
Cage led Jefferson with 38 carries for 182 yards and a touchdown. Hanson finished 15-for-29 for 143 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wanzek had seven receptions for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
Cooper had one more game to help its seeding for the 5AAAAA section tournament. There is no state tournament this year, but there will be two or three section games after the final regular season game, which was Wednesday after the Sun Post’s Monday deadline.
The Hawks came into the game ranked 20th according to the Quality Results Formula. The 5AAAAA section also has Irondale, Minneapolis Southwest, Park Center, Spring Lake Park and St. Louis Park.
Spring Lake Park is currently ranked ninth, and Minneapolis Southwest is 13th. Irondale is 27th. At the moment, Cooper is looking like a No. 3 seed in the section.
The top two seeds get a bye while the bottom four seeds play on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The semifinals are Saturday, Nov. 21, and the final is either on Wednesday, Nov. 27, or Thursday, Nov. 28.
