Cooper football went further than any other team in program history when it advanced to the Class 5A semifinals.
Even though the season came to a close in extremely challenging circumstances in a 34-7 loss against Mahtomedi Nov. 19 at U.S. Bank Stadium, this year’s squad will always be remembered for ending a 25-year state drought and winning a state quarterfinal game.
“I’m proud of the team that we had, talking about the adversity that is expected in football,” coach Willie Howard said. “What a great season we’ve had. What a great Minnesota football day for everybody.”
And the Hawks (9-3 overall) didn’t have an easy path either.
There was a helmet shortage before the season started that limited practices. There was a bus problem in week 2 that forced the team to arrive late and miss the normal warm-up time in an eventual loss at Waconia.
Starting running back senior Camden Royal was injured early in the 5AAAAA section final against rival Armstrong, a game that was won by one point. Royal also missed the state quarterfinal against Alexandria, a game Cooper trailed 17-7 at halftime before scoring two unanswered touchdowns in the second half.
Not to mention all of the other injuries that happen throughout a season.
Despite all of that, the Hawks won the Suburban Blue district title, won the section title for the first time since 1996 and then won a state game.
The adversity never stopped as senior quarterback Joe Russell was injured at the end of the Alexandria game.
Cooper began practice and even had a team banquet Monday and Tuesday after the game, but on Wednesday morning, the Hawks learned that Russell would not be playing in the state semifinal.
Russell needed emergency surgery on his lower leg, and he would not be cleared in time.
“When I tell everyone (Russell) is the best quarterback in the state, I wasn’t lying,” Willie Howard said. “When you find out on Wednesday morning that the young man can’t play before a state game, it changes a little bit and adds a little more adversity in trying to figure out what we are going to do.”
The injury meant that junior tight end/defensive end Jaxon Howard was asked to take the snaps as the quarterback, a position he hadn’t played since he was in eighth grade.
“It was a little tough for me today, but I promise everybody in Robbinsdale and in the area that next year I will be playing much harder for everybody else,” Jaxon Howard said. “It was hard for us, but at the end of the day, they had to go through adversity just like us.”
The move to quarterback also meant that Jaxon Howard could not play tight end or defensive end as much. Howard only had one tackle on the day.
So others on the defense had to step up, and the offense had to find a way to move the ball.
There was the boost of getting Royal back after he missed the previous game with a knee injury, but Mahtomedi came in with a game plan to stop the run.
Mahtomedi head coach Dave Muetzel said the Zephyrs found out about Russell not playing when they saw someone else taking snaps in warm ups right before the state semifinal game.
“(Jaxon Howard) is also a really good athlete out there, so what we were doing, it didn’t change at all,” Muetzel said. “Cooper is a very good team, and they are athletic and explosive and they can hurt you in a hurry.”
The Hawks couldn’t get much going in the first half, and they never could make the big play through the air in the game. Jaxon Howard finished 8-for-18 for 86 yards and three interceptions.
The defense forced a punt on Mahtomedi’s opening drive, and after a 7-yard gain by Royal and a face mask gave the Hawks a first down, Cooper also punted on its first drive.
Mahtomedi drove the ball on the Hawks’ 22-yard line on its second drive, but it was fourth-and-4.
Sophomore quarterback Charles Brandt connected on a first-down pass to senior Ethan Loss, who had only returned from an injury for sections after being injured for the entire regular season after the first punt return in week 1.
Loss not only gained the first down but brought the ball to the 9-yard line for a first-and-goal. Senior running back Nicholas Beiersdorf ran the ball to the 1-yard line on the next play, and Brandt finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to help make it 7-0 Zephyrs.
Cooper was forced to punt again on a three-and-out, and Mahtomedi started the next drive on the Cooper 29-yard line.
Loss made another first-down catch on a third-and-6 after senior David Connors tipped a Brandt pass that ended up falling into Loss’ hands. Senior Jordan Hull later ran the ball toward the end zone, fumbled the ball but ended up with dual possession in the end zone to be awarded the 7-yard touchdown rush.
That made it 14-0 Mahtomedi after the first quarter.
Mahtomedi forced another three-and-out to get the ball back, but the Hawks’ defense tried to get the turnover it needed with multiple forced fumbles. Both Connors and senior Donte’ Williams helped force a fumble on Beiersdorf.
The ball was on the field for a few seconds with multiple players diving on the ball, but the fumble was recovered by the Zephyrs.
Later on that drive, Brandt connected with junior Ramsey Morrell for a 4-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0.
The Cooper offense did start to get something going on the next drive, though.
Jaxon Howard and senior Terrence Matthews hooked up for a 14-yard reception, and senior Andre Reese followed that up with a 14-yard run.
Howard later pushed the ball to the Mahtomedi 42 after a 14-yard pass to Williams. But the Hawks couldn’t convert a fourth-and-2 on the 35 and turned the ball over on downs, leaving the score 21-0 at halftime.
“Wish we had Joe out there so we could put our players in the positions that they played all year long, but at the same time, we make no excuses,” Willie Howard said. “The expectation is to go out there and win.”
Howard was intercepted by Loss on the first drive of the second half, but a tackle for a loss by junior John Barrow forced a punt back to the Hawks.
The offense was able to drive the ball to the Mahtomedi 39-yard line, but Howard was once again intercepted. This time senior Gunnar Woods ran the interception back 63 yards for a touchdown to push the deficit to 28-0.
Senior Joseph Heinsch added 33-yard and 38-yard field goals to push the deficit to 34-0 in the fourth quarter.
But the Hawks didn’t stop playing.
Royal punched in a 4-yard touchdown with just over four minutes to go, and it was a moment that means a lot to him. Royal finished with 70 yards on 15 carries.
“Not many teams get an opportunity like this to play in U.S. Bank Stadium,” Royal said. “Just the experience to get into the end zone at the Vikings’ stadium was an amazing experience. Shout out to the O-line for giving it their all the last few minutes of the game just to get me into the end zone.”
“We were just trying to move the line of scrimmage, move our feet, just try to carve and try to get every inch and every yard we could get,” senior lineman Elijah Enna said.
Cooper got the ball back for the final drive, and freshman Anthony Kollie ran for 36 yards on six carries before the time ran out. Kollie also had seven tackles at linebacker.
Defensively, senior linebacker Joshua Gonleh had 13 tackles, and junior lineman Deshawn Ricks added 10 tackles. Connors, who had to step up at defensive end with Howard moved, had six tackles.
While it was not the way that Cooper wanted to end the season – and despite not making any excuses regardless of challenges with Russell out – 2021 will be a year to remember for years to come in the community.
Seniors Carter Zirbes, Avyn Hayes, Ryan Meyer, Samarion Robinson, Jai Angline, Muapengsue Pha, Sylvester Togba, Brodrick Jenkins, AJ Wodtke, Juan Vibriezca Duran, Rich Lahr, AJ Rhines, Khaden Dorsey, Brenna Vierzba, Cor-Darious Bracey, Reese, Russell, Connors, Williams, Royal, Matthews, Gonleh and Enna played their final high school football game in the Class 5A state semifinals.
“I would not want to be around another group of young men and women different from what’s in our locker room,” Willie Howard said. “Our kids went out there and tried to give the best that they have and I asked them to empty the tank, and if you watched the game – whether the score was in our favor or not – my guys emptied the tank.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.