Cooper boys cross country did enough to take 11th out of 13 teams Sept. 9 in the Steve Hoag cross country invite at Anoka High School.
Senior Magnus Korstad led the way for the Hawks, which finished with a 319. Korstad took 29th overall in 18 minutes, 4.4 seconds.
Senior Joseph Kubly was next on the team, finishing 55th in 19:21.3, and eighth-grade Cole Athias Finn was 76th in 21:20.1. Junior Logan Voigt finished 77th in 21:24.2, and junior Hunter Olson finished the team scoring with an 82nd-place finish in 22:25.9.
Four other Hawks competed in the race, which finished 88th-91st. Juniors Isaac Bickler (23:22.5) and John Owens (23:52.3) finished ahead of seniors Andrew Hagge (24:38.8) and Luke Rekela-Jasper (25:34.2).
Minnetonka won the team title with a 29, and White Bear Lake (92) and Anoka (106) were second and third.
Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker won the individual race title in 15:56.2. Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles (16:00.2), Totino-Grace freshman Matthew Lindgren (16:40.9), Spring Lake Park senior Zachary Anderson (16:44.2) and Minnetonka senior Andrew Vos (17:01.7) were all next.
Cooper also had one runner in the girls varsity race. Senior Adrianna Nichols finished 70th in 38:36.3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.