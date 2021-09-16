Cooper boys cross country did enough to take 11th out of 13 teams Sept. 9 in the Steve Hoag cross country invite at Anoka High School.

Senior Magnus Korstad led the way for the Hawks, which finished with a 319. Korstad took 29th overall in 18 minutes, 4.4 seconds.

Senior Joseph Kubly was next on the team, finishing 55th in 19:21.3, and eighth-grade Cole Athias Finn was 76th in 21:20.1. Junior Logan Voigt finished 77th in 21:24.2, and junior Hunter Olson finished the team scoring with an 82nd-place finish in 22:25.9.

Four other Hawks competed in the race, which finished 88th-91st. Juniors Isaac Bickler (23:22.5) and John Owens (23:52.3) finished ahead of seniors Andrew Hagge (24:38.8) and Luke Rekela-Jasper (25:34.2).

Minnetonka won the team title with a 29, and White Bear Lake (92) and Anoka (106) were second and third.

Forest Lake senior Daniel Vanacker won the individual race title in 15:56.2. Minnetonka junior Nick Gilles (16:00.2), Totino-Grace freshman Matthew Lindgren (16:40.9), Spring Lake Park senior Zachary Anderson (16:44.2) and Minnetonka senior Andrew Vos (17:01.7) were all next.

Cooper also had one runner in the girls varsity race. Senior Adrianna Nichols finished 70th in 38:36.3.

