Cooper boys track and field didn’t have the numbers to challenge the top teams in the Metro West May 29 in the conference championships, but the Hawks did have the talent to challenge for medals and individual titles.
A fourth-place finish with 98 points is hardly a poor team performance, but Chaska (147), Chanhassen (128) and Bloomington Jefferson (120) had more competitors overall, with Cooper not even having anyone in the 300 hurdles, 3,200 run or 4x800 relay.
Senior Kahlil Borden and sophomore Jaxon Howard did both win conference titles, and there were several other top-six finishes.
Borden had a personal record time of 50.94 seconds in the 400-meter dash to claim his title, besting Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Connor Rahill (52.08).
Borden also had a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 and 200. He had another PR in the 200, crossing the finish line in 23.49, just behind Jefferson junior Austin Chroup (23.28). Borden finished the 100 in 11.76, also just behind Chroup (11.5).
Howard won his conference title in the discus. His first throw went 141 feet, and that proved to win him the event with the next longest throw coming from Chaska junior Ryan Mercer (130-0).
Howard also placed fifth in the shot put with a heave of 43-8. Chaska junior Colton Rada won the event (50-8).
Senior Kevin Teibowei also had a runner-up finish, taking second in the high jump with a PR height of 6-0. Freshman teammate Talan Williams was right behind with a third-place height of 5019, also a PR.
Neither had much of a chance to win against Chanhassen senior Alec Ungar, who won the event with a height of 6-4 and just missed out on tying the meet record of 6-7 by centimeters.
Teibowei added a fifth-place finish in the long jump with a distance of 18-3 1/2. Ungar also won that event (20-9 1/2).
Senior Hanson Zigbuo, juniors Ryan Meyer and Tarnue David and sophomore DaNari Connors took runner-up in the 4x100 relay in 46.73 seconds. Blootmington Kennedy’s Kevin Olvera, Elijah Craft-Baidoo, Tony Zhao and Emanuel Popoca won in a season-best time of 46.62.
Connors and David also added fourth-place finishes in the 100 and 200, respectively. Connors finished the 100 in 11.94, and David had a PR in the 200 in 23.85. David also took seventh in the 400 in a PR time of 54.39.
Senior Deante Porter had a big day, as well. He started his day with a fourth-place finish in the 100 high hurdles in 17.96, and he took fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 34-11. Jefferson junior Jeramiah Boyd won the 110 hurdles in 17.26, and St. Louis Park sophomore Sebastian Tangelson won the triple jump with a distance of 39-2 1/2.
Porter was also eighth in the long jump with a distance of 17-7 3/4, and he joined juniors Magnus Korstad and Kelvin Vang and sophomore Ja’Corey Jazzmere in the 4x400, taking seventh in 3:54.73.
Kennedy’s Aaron Blasingame, Gannon Shilson, Olvera and Popoca won the 4x400 in a season-best time of 3:38.43.
Senior Ramon Arrington, sophomore Christopher Blabuh, Meyer and Jazzmere were fourth in the 4x200 with a season-best time of 1:41. BSM’s Harrison Gresser, Hans Backes, Diego Adair and Connor Rahill won in a season-best time of 1:34.21.
Korstad also took sixth in the 800 in a PR time of 2:05.58, and he was 10th in the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:56.56.
Chanhassen junior Cole Donahe won the 800 in a PR time of 2:03.24, and senior Benjamin Scheller set a meet record to win the 1,600 in a PR time of 4:15.43. The previous meet record was held by Nicholas Scheller (4:24.78).
Junior Terry Gbelee added a top-eight finish in the triple jump. He was seventh with a distance of 31-9 1/4.
Several others were close to top-eight finishes. Zigbuo was 10th in the 100 (12.2) and 200 (PR, 24.59). Sophomore Prince Wallace was 10th in the shot put (PR, 36-1) and 11th in the discus (PR, 95-3).
Sophomore Bright Deku took 12th in the discus (PR, 89-10) and 17th in the shot put (30-2 3/4). Jazzmere finished 13th in the 400 (PR, 55.77).
Junior Joseph Kubly was 14th in the 800 (PR, 2:20.54) and 18th in the 1,600 (5:20.71). Senior Jermaine Collier was 19th in the long jump (15-5 1/4).
The 6AA section tournament is next with the top two individuals in each event and anyone who bested the state standard advancing to state. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 10, at Wayzata High School.
