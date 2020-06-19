Cooper boys track and field had just two returning seniors on its young 2020 roster, but the lost 2020 season had more challenges than having less experience and a lack of development.
Some of the tougher aspects were not being able to meet with students face-to-face in a community-driven environment and trying to motivate athletes when the season was first suspended and eventually canceled.
And then two weeks into the shutdown, tragedy struck when coach David Connors said he was informed of the passing of junior Isiac Mattingly.
“It was out of the blue, and we definitely didn’t see that coming because he is such a positive kid,” Connors said.
Connors said he and his coaching staff didn’t notice any worry or trouble during Mattingly’s two years with the team to help monitor or coach him through anything. Most details of his passing were kept private by the family, but Connors said he was told that the coronavirus was not involved.
The coronavirus shutdown did somewhat cripple what the sports programs usually do in those tragic situations or just with the overall face-to-face communication that can help students in need.
Connors said he is never someone who just buys and sends flowers to help families grieving the loss of a family member or a loved one. But the pandemic made it difficult with social distancing guidelines.
Connors sent flowers to Mattingly’s mother and Cooper sent a care package to show “love and appreciation for Isiac and his family.”
But it didn’t make Connors feel at ease to put a stamp on the package and ship it to his family’s address.
“To have that stuff mailed versus handing it to them in person and visiting and having a few words with the parents is kind of tough,” Connors said. “Cooper is usually a hands-on type of community, and I still struggle with it.”
The lost face-to-face interactions also affected the motivation of some student-athletes late into the suspended season and eventual cancellation of spring sports and activities.
The Hawks, like the girls track and field team, had high-intensity virtual workouts via Zoom and also had workouts posted on Facebook. The boys team also tried to hold a virtual meet, though the participation wasn’t as high as the girls with just one participant.
A big reason for the lack of numbers for the boys virtual meet was that it was around the time when the season was canceled.
“For the first couple of weeks, it was really exciting,” Connors said. “We got some real good workouts in. And a lot of the kids posted videos to keep each other motivated – practicing 200-meter sprints, 100-meter sprints, in open fields around their homes.
“It kept a lot of the students a little motivated until we heard the last call.”
Connors posted a message on Facebook to let his team know that it is important to keep moving forward regardless of how the 2020 season ended. He also wanted to help the students understand that is something that doesn’t happen normally.
“Because of situations like this, we can’t take the few days that we have for granted,” Connors said. “I’m hoping and praying that everyone returns with the same type of focus and same type of hunger and we get the job done next season.”
Expectations for 2020
Walter West and Treon Jones were two returning seniors this year. West was a thrower who took 21st in both the discus and shot put at the 6AA section meet last year with personal-record throws.
Jones was a sprinter who competed on the 4x200 relay in the Metro West Conference meet.
“(The seniors) meant a lot,” Connors said. “A lot of the kids that I did have as seniors, we got our hands on them early as eighth-graders before they actually got into Cooper. Just having that presence and understanding of what we were trying to build each year, and to just have that kind of end unexpectedly was tough.
“But with their leadership, that was going to be the grounds in which we were going to put the younger crowd, the younger group, into a good position to compete within our conference.”
Overall, Cooper was going to be a young team with three returning juniors, nine returning sophomores and a freshman slated to be on the team before the shutdown.
Top performers from 2019 – Corteze Henderson (state participant in 100) and Victor Bangura (section medalist in 110 hurdles) – both graduated. And senior Joseph Law wasn’t going to return despite medaling in the sprints in 2019 – mostly because he used track as a tool to get in shape for football season and some of his former relay partners graduated, Connors said.
That left junior Kahlil Borden and sophomore David Connors Jr. as two athletes expected to make the next step in 2020.
Borden had a personal-record time with his 11th-place finish in the 400 at sections last season, and he was also on the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. Connors said that Borden had state aspirations.
Connors Jr. competed in the high jump, long jump, 4x200 relay and 110 hurdles last season, showing his versatility. Connors Jr. was 24th at sections in the 110 hurdles with a personal-record time, and he also took 33rd in the long jump at sections.
Connors Jr. was expected to be introduced to the 100 and 200 this year.
Both Borden and Connors Jr. are also a part of the football program, and they continued to work out during the winter, even when football season ended until the shutdown. They were putting together workouts at 5:30 or 6 a.m. before classes started and actually began before the football season in the summer of 2019.
“We were really looking forward to seeing how that was going to translate into track,” Connors said. “They both looked faster. They both looked a lot stronger, and that was going to bring a lot of excitement going into this season.”
Connors said that Borden and Connors Jr. haven’t stopped working out during the distance learning time, and they are still training. Connors said he thinks they will be hungry going into next year.
Other returners included juniors Kevin Teibowei (high jump, long jump) and Deante Porter (long jump, 4x800) and sophomores Semuel Thiesen (400), Terry Gbelee (400, triple jump), Magnus Korstad (1,600, 4x800), Owen Xiong (1,600, 4x800), Joseph Kubly (1,600, 4x800), Sadaq Abdulle (high jump, 4x800), Raheem Akindele (discus, shot put) and Sylvester Togba (triple jump).
Freshman Tarnue David was also expected to be on varsity. Connors said that David wasn’t too strong yet, but his focus and work ethic was high. So he is looking forward to seeing him in 2021.
“I have never had an athlete that is so excited about running – whether it is long distance or short distance,” Connors said. “The kid is crazy hungry when it comes to competing, and this is probably the most passionate student-athlete I’ve had for track in my last five seasons coaching.”
Connors said he expected the distance runners to start placing in the top five at conference meets. Speed was there for the sprinters, but the focus in 2020 would have been strength and how athletes finished a race.
There was also plenty of excitement with the younger group of athletes on the team. This isn’t the first time that Connors has had to develop a young team and watch them grow for the next few years, and some of the younger athletes are already ahead of some other classes.
“Many of them are pretty explosive to start, compared with some of the younger kids we’ve had in the past,” Connors said. “I think they’re more excited with the pressure that is going to come running in varsity meets.”
There are some unknowns for the future with the pandemic still expecting to change how coaches and athletes approach a season.
Connors also coaches football, and summer strength and conditioning camps are beginning to open up with guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The teaching points and team building aspects that made the camps more exciting are tough to see right now with how group training had to be run right now with current guidelines.
That leaves questions about what things will look like in the fall or even next spring, but everyone is still excited to get back to work together, Connors said.
