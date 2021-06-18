A little over a week removed from winning the Metro West Conference discus title, Cooper sophomore Jaxon Howard once again took home gold June 10 in the 6AA section meet at Wayzata High School.
Howard advanced to state in the discus with a heave of 137 feet, 5 inches, joining runner-up Eden Prairie senior Daniel Knudsen as the two qualifiers from the section. The throw at the conference meet was even better, but the section win puts Howard in elite company as another state qualifier for the Hawks.
Howard nearly made state in the shot put, as well. He took fourth with a PR distance of 46-6. Wayzata senior Brian Glomstad (50-4) and Knudsen (47-0) were the top two finishers.
Senior Kahlil Borden was fifth in the 400 in 51.6 seconds. DeLaSalle junior Gus Langford (49.17) and Minnetonka senior Chase McPherson (50.04) were the top two finishers in the event.
Senior Kevin Teibowei added a seventh-place finish in the high jump, clearing 6-0. Senior Hanson Zigbuo, juniors David Connors Jr.and Tarnue David and sophomore DaNari Connors took sixth overall in the 4x100 relay in 45.17.
Sophomore Prince Wallace had a PR throw in the discus with a heave of 107-2 to take 14th, and sophomore Bright Deku was 23rd (89-5). Both Wallace (36-6) and Deku (35-2) had PR throws in the shot put, finishing 19th and 21st, respectively.
David added a 10th-place finish in the 200 with a PR time of 23.57. He was 14th in the 400 in the 400 in a PR time of 52.86.
Ryan Meyer, sophomore Ja’Corey Jazzmere, Jaivon Angline and Teibowei were 14th in the 4x200 in 1:46.07, and senior Deante Porter, Kelvin Vang, Jazzmere and Korstad finished 12th in the 4x400 in 3:56.94.
Teibowei was 16th in the long jump (19-3), and Porter finished 18th with a PR distance (18-6 1/4). Porter was also 18th in the triple jump (37- 1/2).
Jazzmere finished 23rd in the 400 with a PR time of 54.87, and junior Terry Gbelee was 23rd in the long jump (34-6 1/2).
Junior Magnus Korstad was 20th in the 800 in 2:09.6, and junior Joseph Kubly was 29th in the 800 with a PR time of 2:16.17.
Connors Jr. was 23rd in the 200 in 24.29, and Borden took 43rd in the 200 in 28.53. Connors was tied for 31st in the 100 (11.97) and Zigbuo was 36th in the 100 (12.17).
Korstad took 29th in the 1,600 in 5:01.82, and Kubly was 33rd with a PR time of 5:12.24. Senior Jermaine Collier was 37th in the long jump (15-11 3/4).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.