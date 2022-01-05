Cooper boys swimming and diving is leaving one of the toughest sections to an even more challenging one this season.
The Hawks competed in the 5AA section the last few seasons, which includes Wayzata, Spring Lake Park, Armstrong and Champlin Park. But the 2A section has some of the best Class A swimmers in the state and the best Class A team.
Numbers have been down, as well, with nine varsity members last season and all of them expected to return in 2021-22.
Senior Ethan DeGroot, juniors Isaac Bickler and Logan Voigt and sophomore Rowan Tierney swam the 200 medley relay last season and finished sixth in the 5AA section as a quartet.
Seniors Andrew Hagge and Taylor Meyer joined Logan Voigt and Tierney on the 400 free relay, which took sixth at sections. DeGroot, Bickler, Logan Voigt and Tierney also took sixth in the 200 free relay at sections.
Tierney added the only individual medal at sections last season, finishing eighth in the 100 butterfly.
DeGroot also competed in the 200 IM and 100 free, and Hagge was in the 200 free and 500 free. Meyer competed in the 50 free and 100 free.
Bickler swam at sections in the 100 IM and 100 breaststroke, and Voigt and junior Brady Enger swam in the 50 free. Enger also swam in the 100 free.
Sophomore Vincent Ferrero (50 free, 100 backstroke) and freshman Elliott Voigt (100 breaststroke) also competed at sections.
Section preview
Cooper joins Breck/Blake, Bloomington Kennedy, Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Delano/Watertown-Mayer, St. Anthony Village, Mound Westonka, Orono and Richfield in the 2A section.
Breck/Blake is one of the top teams in Class A and brings back several state qualifiers.
Several state champions return for the co-op.
Seniors Charlie Crosby and James Pan and junior Charlie Egeland helped the 200 medley win state.
Pan also added state titles in the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, and Crosby won titles in the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Crosby and Pan also joined freshman Henry Webb to win a state title with the 200 free relay.
Webb also took second at state in the 200 free and sixth at state in the 100 free, and Egeland was third at state in the 200 free and fourth at state in the 100 breaststroke.
Senior Lucio Bollettieri medaled at state in the 500 free and also made it to state in the 200 free. Sophomore Andrew Colgan medaled at state in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke, and sophomore Josiah March medaled at state in the 200 IM and 500 free.
Senior Daniel Gabriel, Webb, junior Jack Schurtz-Ford and Egeland added medals with the 400 free relay, and junior Nam Truong added a medal at state in the 100 fly and also made it in the 100 backstroke. Schurtz-Ford also medaled at state in the 100 backstroke, and Gabriel qualified in the 100 free.
Other state qualifiers were senior Spencer Okoronkwo (100 backstroke), junior Matthew Chen (100 fly) and sophomore Colin Craig (diving).
Delano/Watertown-Mayer is another swim team with several state qualifiers back.
Seniors Nick Black, Gentry Nuytten and Joe Coyle were third at state in the 200 medley relay, and Black also medaled in the 100 backstroke. Senior Kaden Georges, Nuytten and Black also medaled at state with the 400 free relay, and Georges joined senior Will Merten, Coyle and Nuytten to qualify for state in the 200 free relay.
Senior Hans Anderson also made state in diving.
St. Anthony Village had a state runner-up in junior James Mccarthy (200 IM).
Mccarthy also medaled in the 100 fly and joined senior Liam Neary and sophomore Koichiro Nozawa to qualify with the 200 medley relay.
Neary added medals in the 50 free and 100 free at state, and he joined junior Grant Rayndal, sophomore Sam Benson and Mccarthy on the state-qualifying 400 free relay.
Junior Dominic Adkins also made state on the 200 free relay with Rayndal, Benson and Nozawa.
Benilde St. Margaret’s also had state qualifiers a season ago.
Senior Ryan Long and junior Samuel Haddad both medaled with the 200 medley and 200 free relays at state. Long also qualified for state in the 50 free and 100 free.
Orono senior Nick Fogle medaled in diving, and Kennedy sophomore Samuel Gardner qualified for state in diving and just missed a medal with a ninth-place finish.
