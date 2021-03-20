Cooper boys swimming came home with medals for each of its relay teams and one individual medal March 13 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The Hawks also had all three relays and every individual drop seconds in the meet, as they finished sixth overall with a 116.
All three relays finished sixth. The 200 medley and 200 free relays grouped Junior Ethan DeGroot, sophomores Logan Voigt and Isaac Bickler and freshman Rowan Tierney together.
The 200 medley relay finished in 1 minute, 53.6 seconds, besting the entry time by 6.4 seconds, and the 200 free relay dropped 3.2 seconds to finish in 1:38.8.
Tierney and Logan Voigt also paired up with juniors Andrew Hagge and Taylor Meyer in the 400 free relay. The quartet dropped 13.2 seconds to finish in 3:46.8.
Tierney also earned an individual medal in the 100 butterfly. He finished eighth in 57.1, dropping 1.91 seconds.
All but five of the rest of the finishes were in the top 16.
DeGroot was 10th in the 200 IM in 2:22.18, dropping 2.87 seconds, and he was 13th in the 100 free in 55.42, dropping .61 seconds.
Bickler finished 11th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.95, dropping 4.71 seconds, and he was 14th in the 200 IM in 2:33.79, dropping 10.61 seconds.
Logan Voigt, sophomore Brady Enger and Meyer finished 14th, 15th and 16th in the 50 free. Logan Voigt dropped .78 seconds to finish in 24.72, and Enger dropped 2.02 seconds to finish in 25.68. Meyer dropped .49 seconds to finish in 26.05. Enger also dropped 6.59 seconds in the 100 free to finish 16th in 59.42.
Hagge just missed finishing in the top 16 in the 200 free. He was 17th in 2:11.53, dropping 9.09 seconds.
Hagge was also 19th in the 500 free in 6:12.97, dropping 18.35 seconds, and Meyer was 19th in the 100 free in 1:02.38, dropping .62 seconds.
Freshman Vincent Ferrero was 23rd in the 100 backstroke, dropping 10.84 seconds to finish in 1:23.42. Eighth-grader Elliott Voigt took 23rd in the 100 breaststroke. He dropped 7.09 seconds to finish in 1:25.26.
