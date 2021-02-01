Cooper boys swimming comes into the 2021 season with nine members so winning dual meets might be a difficult task.
However, the goal remains the same for the “fine nine” with improving times daily in order to finish strong at sections or push for a potential state berth – if a state tournament takes place – coach Luke Johnson said.
The Hawks’ practice pool is at Sandburg Middle School and juniors Ethan DeGroot, Taylor Meyer and Andrew Hagge, sophomores Logan Voigt, Isaac Bickler and Brady Enger, freshmen Rowan Tierney and Vincent Ferrero and eighth-grader Elliott Voigt all have laminated goal sheets at the pool.
Johnson said that whenever they have a faster practice time in a certain stroke for 25 or 50 yards, they will mark it down.
“I am not really expecting any dual meet victories with nine swimmers, but if we do have any dual meet victories, that would be a huge accomplishment for us,” Johnson said. “But we’re just kind of focused on the end of the season and what our goals will be. … We are focused everyday on trying to get just a little bit better at something, and that is really what is going to pay off at the end here.”
There are only two out of the nine swimmers at Cooper that swim year round. Most only swim three months out of the year.
And recruiting for the team usually comes from Johnson talking to kids in the lunchroom or sending team captains to take at middle schools. There hasn’t been in-person schooling for much of the school year, so that effort was hindered.
On top of that, there were some swimmers that opted out for the season including eighth-grader Blake Meyer who was a diver last season. He had a foundation already at a young age with his experience from club as well, but Blake Meyer decided not to come out to dive again this year.
Senior Jeralle Wright also decided not to come out, leaving the Hawks with no diving team for 2021. Senior Max Rekela-Jasper decided to move to cross country skiing.
But even with those challenges that kept the numbers down, the nine swimmers have all embraced training hard every day with attendance at 100 percent at practices and meets this season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing a pause in the winter season from late November to early January, Johnson would meet with the swimmers on Zoom for a daily workout of 15-30 minutes. He also gave Google forms for swimmers to rate themselves (one to five) on mental and physical health – named the brain and body form. An eight out of 10 score was considered good with a nine or 10 being better.
Johnson said that there weren’t any 10s in December, but there are now nines and 10s on a daily basis since swimming started again.
“Part of this is just helping the kids along with sort of managing life and managing their physical and mental health,” Johnson said.
In terms of swimming, Logan Voigt is expected to be one of the top Hawks this season. He is a captain who swims in freestyles usually.
The Hawks hosted St. Louis Park on Jan. 21 at Plymouth Middle School, and Logan Voigt had a lifetime best in his leg of the 200 medley relay – finishing a 50-yard freestyle in 24.77 seconds.
Johnson said that was remarkable because Logan Voigt pulled a muscle or a rib Tuesday during dry-land practice that gave him some back soreness. He didn’t swim at practice on Wednesday and still came out and had one of best swims on Thursday.
“It is pretty exciting that these kids that do only swim three months out of the year are able to compete with kids that do swim year round,” Johnson said.
Cooper lost the dual against St. Louis Park 98-53, but the Orioles are one of the better teams in the Metro West Conference that also have one of the best swimmers in the state in senior Hayden Zheng.
Johnson cannot compare any Cooper swimmer with Zheng because he is pre-Olympic level, while the Hawks are just looking to swim with the crowd.
Tierney is another swimmer who is expected to drop time this season. He came into last season at around a 1:06 in the 100 butterfly, and he finished the season under a minute, which is a state standard for the club season at his age.
He starts this season at 1:01.01 against St. Louis Park, and Johnson said that was with Tierney losing his goggles on his dive into the pool from the block. Tierney could be around 55 seconds by the end of the season which would be top eight in the 5AA section, Johnson added.
“Rowan is definitely going to be a player in the butterfly and also whatever second event we choose,” Johnson said.
Tierney also had a life-time best in the 200-yard freestyle against St. Louis Park in 2:03.51.
DeGroot was another swimmer who finished strong at sections a year ago, and he should be one of the top swimmers for Cooper in 2021. Bickler is another captain, and he is expected to help the Hawks at sections as a potential top-16 finisher.
That quartet should also be involved in the 200-yard medley relay and the 200 free relay, with both hoping for a strong season.
The 200 medley will for sure have Tierney in the butterfly and Logan Voigt in the freestyle, but Johnson said he is still working with DeGroot and Bickler on who will do the backstroke and breaststroke to maximize the speed for the relay.
The 200 free relay will also sub in Taylor Meyer sometimes. Meyer is a sprint freestyle swimmer who is looking to drop a couple of seconds in 2021. He looks to be around 24 or 23 seconds for the 50 free.
“(Taylor) rides really well in the water, really nice and high, so he has some natural things going on that gives him a little advantage,” Johnson said.
Hagge, Enger and Elliott Voigt also look to help. Hagge grew a bit from last season, so Johnson said he is looking to be more competitive – also improving on his “toughness” and “ability to be more aggressive.”
“I think he has alway been in a comfort zone, so I think this is a good opportunity for him to kind of push himself a bit,” Johnson said.
Enger is a freestyle and possibly a butterfly swimmer this season. He finished the 50 free in 27.8 seconds in the dual against St. Louis Park, which is a lifetime best.
Johnson said he expects Enger to finish the season where Taylor Meyer did a year ago – at around 25 seconds.
Elliott Voigt is another returning starter. His specialty is the breaststroke and has shown impressive speed in practice, Johnson said.
“He doesn’t know how to maintain his speed for a minute and a half yet, so he is just kind of growing into it,” Johnson said. “He will improve quite a bit compared to the others, and he is working really hard.”
Ferrero is a newcomer who will swim the freestyle and backstroke. Johnson said Ferrero is excited to get stronger this season.
Ferrero swam the 50-yard freestyle in 34.6 seconds in the junior varsity race against St. Louis Park. The goal will be to get him under 30 seconds by the end of the season, Johnson said.
