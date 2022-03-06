Cooper sophomore Rowan Tierney reached the podium Feb. 24-26 in the 5A section meet at Bloomington Kennedy.
Tierney was eighth in the prelims in 58.01, dropping .09 seconds, and he went up to sixth overall in the final, dropping another .76 seconds to finish in 56.25.
Tierney also competed on all three relays.
He joined junior Isaac Bickler, senior Bruno Coelho Carvalho and junior Brady Enger on the 200 medley relay to take sixth in 1:52.49, dropping 7.94 seconds.
Tierney, junior Logan Voigt, senior Ethan DeGroot and Bickler took sixth in the 200 free relay in 1:35.39, cutting 1.42 seconds.
Tierney, Voigt, Enger and DeGroot raced together in the 400 free relay, also taking sixth. They cut 16.53 seconds to finish in 3:34.58.
Bickler added a 14th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke. He cut 5.03 seconds at prelims to finish in 1:11.71, and he cut another .06 seconds in the consolation final for a time of 1:11.65.
Voigt took 14th in the 50 free, first cutting .09 seconds in prelims to finish in 24.47 before finishing the consolation final in 24.57.
DeGroot dropped 1.74 seconds in the 200 IM to finish 17th in 2:20.44, and he also dropped 1.2 seconds in the 100 free to touch the wall in 54.22. Enger cut 1.25 seconds to take 18th in the 50 free in 24.87, and he also cut 3.3 seconds in the 100 free to finish 23rd in 56.12.
Bickler also dropped 3.6 seconds in the 200 IM to take 20th in 2:25.99, and Voigt was 21st in the 100 free in 55.8, dropping .42 seconds. Freshman Elliott Voigt was 20th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.1. That was a season-best by 2.9 seconds.
Sophomore Vincent Ferrero was 23rd in the 100 backstroke in 1:16.38, cutting 4.27 seconds.
Freshman Andrew Brooks took 24th in the 100 backstroke in 1:17.52, cutting 11.58 seconds, and Coelho Carvalho was 26th in the 50 free in 26.26, which dropped .3 seconds.
Senior Andrew Hagge was 24th in the 200 free in 2:13.94, dropping 5.02 seconds. He also took 26th in the 100 free in 59.04, cutting 1.7 seconds.
Senior Taylor Meyer was 27th in the 50 free in 26.31. He dropped .29 seconds.
