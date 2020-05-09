Cooper seniors Nolan Boswell, Ben Hunke and Murilo Venancio-Rolim were all named to the All-Metro West Conference squad this past season.
Seniors Sam Hernick and Will Sutter and eighth-grader Rowan Tierney were named honorable mentions.
Hunke and Boswell both advanced to state in 2019 and are half of the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays that hold school records.
Neither made state this past season, but they still had strong seasons for the Hawks.
Boswell ended up medaling in the 5AA section meet in the 50 free and 100 backstroke, and Hunke added medals in the 100 free and 100 backstroke.
They were both some of the fastest swimmers in the Metro West Conference and joined Sutter and Hernick on the 200 medley relay with the hope to break the school record this season. They fell a few seconds short of that goal, but the quartet did medal in the section meet with a fourth-place finish.
Hunke, Boswell and Hernick joined Tierney on the 400 free relay at sections this past season, and Sutter was on the 200 free relay.
Venancio-Rolim was an exchange student who helped the Hawks in the diving competition, helping to score points in several conference meets. He also just missed a section medal, taking ninth.
Tierney also brought depth in the freestyle and butterfly this past season, and Hernick was in the sprint and distance freestyle events. Sutter added depth in the breaststroke.
Tierney is expected back next season and looks to be one of the leaders for the next few years in the program. There were several other young swimmers for Cooper that cut seconds this season, but the main core of the last few years has either graduated already or will graduate this year.
