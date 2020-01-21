Cooper boys swimming is starting to see the hard work pay off with about a month until sections.
Against Armstrong Jan. 14 at Plymouth Middle School, the Hawks lost the dual 96-87 with five varsity swimmers not in the lineup. But there were still plenty of lifetime bests and a lot to look forward to later in the season.
Seniors Ben Hunke, Will Sutter, Nolan Boswell and Sam Hernick are attempting to break the school record in the 200-yard medley relay this season, which is about 1 minute, 39 seconds.
Against the Falcons, the quartet won the race in 1:48.55. Being about nine seconds away from the record and about 10 seconds away from the state standard in the event (1:38.95), coach Luke Johnson thinks both times are attainable.
Hunke is also looking good for a state berth in the 100 freestyle. He won against Armstrong in 51.03. The state standard is 48.24.
Johnson said that with training with a compression and speed suit, tapering by the end of the season and getting the added adrenaline of swimming at sections, dropping just over 2 1/2 seconds should be very realistic.
“So with those kind of upper-end things, I am pretty happy,” Johnson said. “Through our depth, we are seeing lifetime bests in this meet tonight. So just going forward and building a little bit more endurance in the next couple of weeks and then resting out at the end of the season, I am really excited to see what gains we can achieve.”
Boswell also had a fast 50 free. He won the event in 23.63, just under two seconds slower than the current state standard (22.0).
Boswell also joined junior Max Rekela-Jasper, freshman Logan Voigt and eighth-grader Rowan Tierney in the 200 free to win in 1:46.59. Sutter won the 100 breaststroke in 1:13.21.
Sophomore Ethan DeGroot, freshman Isaac Bickler, Voigt and Tierney added first-place points in the 400 free relay, with Armstrong swimming the event as an exhibition, and finished second in the race in 4:06.51.
Tierney also took home second-place finishes in the 200 free and 100 fly. He made up a lot of ground in the final 25 meters in the 100 fly, going from about fifth to second when he touched the wall in 1:03.48.
Johnson said it is “awesome” to see an eighth grader score varsity points in a meet.
“That just shows his drive and competitive spirit,” Johnson said. “He has to really maintain his focus in practice so he can get some more gains, some more time drop. His goal is to get under a minute in that 100 fly, and I believe it is attainable. We will just have to wait and see.”
Tierney finished the 200 free in 2:07.32.
Seniors Thomas Horgan and Ethan Maki, freshman Brady Enger and Rekela-Jasper earned second-place points in the 400 free relay with a finish in 4:28.47.
Hernick was third in the 50 free in 25.59, and Maki finished third in the 100 free in 59.94 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.94. Rekela-Jasper finished third in the 500 free in 6:21.29.
Sophomore Taylor Meyer, Bickler, Hunke and Sutter were third in the 200 free in 1:48.68. Hunke was also third in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.26.
“I did see a lot of one- or two-second drops, nothing that blew my mind like, ‘Oh my gosh, that came out of nowhere,’” Johnson said. “But I did see the progress tonight and the way they have been working, and it is paying off.”
As a team, the goal is still to win five duals as a team, which Johnson said is still very realistic. One other dual up in the air is one against Irondale on Jan. 28.
A win could be dictated on having a full varsity lineup.
“If that happens and we show up like we did tonight – we bring that enthusiasm and that competitive drive, I think we are in for another exciting meet,” Johnson said.
Another goal will be to try and maintain the fourth-place ranking as a team in the 5AA section.
“Last year, we ended up fourth, and if we can be right there this year, that would be awesome,” Johnson said. “If we drop a couple of spots, that wouldn’t be the end of the world, but I would still like to strive to hit that same standard that we have achieved over the last five years.”
