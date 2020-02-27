It was not the finish to the season that was expected for Cooper boys swimming, but in a stacked and extremely difficult 5AA section meet, the Hawks did come away with several medals.
Senior Ben Hunke finished fourth overall in the 100-yard freestyle in 49.02 seconds, and he also finished fourth in the 100 backstroke in 56.32.
Senior Nolan Boswell also took home two individual medals. He was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 59.43 and eighth in the 100 free in 23.5.
Hunke and Boswell also joined seniors Will Sutter and Sam Hernick in the 200 medley relay. The boys were about five seconds shy of the school record and took fourth in 1:44.55.
Sutter joined sophomore Ethan DeGroot and freshmen Logan Voigt and Isaac Bickler to take fifth in 1:42.26 in the 200 free relay.
Eighth-grader Rowan Tierney joined Hunke, Boswell and Hernick in the 400 free relay and finished sixth in 3:37.66.
Senior Murilo Venancio-Rolim just missed a diving medal, taking ninth with 238.6 points. Junior Jeralle Wright was 13th with 194.55, and seventh-grader Blake Meyer was 15th with 175.35. Eighth-grader Zach Carter took 16th with 145.15.
Tierney finished 10th in the 100 fly (59.01), and Sutter was 11th in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.81). Hernick was 13th in the 50 free (24.63).
Tierney was 17th in the 200 free (2:06.41). Bickler was 20th (2:11.99), and junior Max Rekela-Jasper finished 21st (2:13.75).
DeGroot finished 16th in the 100 free (56.77) and 17th in the 200 IM (2:25.05). Hernick was 16th in the 500 free (5:50.75), and Wright was 17th in the 100 breaststroke (1:16.83).
Senior Ethan Maki was 16th in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.22), and Bickler (6:13.7) and Rekela-Jasper (6:18.44) were 18th and 19th in the 500 free.
Senior Thomas Horgan was 19th in the 200 IM (2:30.03), and Voigt took 19th in the 100 free (59.02) and 23rd in the 200 IM (2:42.73). Sophomore Taylor Meyer took 17th in the 100 fly (1:16.87), and Sutter took 17th in the 100 free (57.15).
Maki took 20th in the 50 free (25.88), and Meyer was 22nd (26.54). Horgan was 21st in the 100 backstroke (1:10.6).
