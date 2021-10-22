The season started very well for a Cooper boys soccer team that didn’t win a game in 2020.
Three wins to start the campaign, and a 3-3-1 record after seven games, which included a tie against Chanhassen and a win over Chaska. That left hope for a potential .500 or better finish.
But certain things didn’t fall into place with nine straight losses to end 2021, including a 5-0 loss Oct. 14 at top-seeded and fifth-ranked Minneapolis Southwest in the 6AAA section quarterfinals.
Still, the season was an improvement with the 3-12-1 overall record being the best since 2015.
There was 10 seniors on the team that played there last high school games – midfielders Jan Losantos, Christopher Pinzon-Medina, Terry Gbeele and Ethan DeGroot, defenders Lino Carrillo-Gonzalez, Jack Gruel, Johnny Engwall and Bruno Coelho Carvalho, forward Tarnue David and goalie Jayden Hove.
While many were starters, there are several players who would be key returners if back in 2022. Junior defender Saymon Simons, junior midfielders Ean Bjorback, Brian Rspinoza and David Giron and sophomore forward Shadrick Tamba all played several minutes.
