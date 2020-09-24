Cooper boys soccer looked poised to get their first point of 2020 after tying Bloomington Kennedy late in the second half, but the host Hawks were unable to keep the Eagles out of the net in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore forward Blaine Estudillo-Garcia scored on a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to tie Kennedy 1-1. He had to take the kick again after the field referee blew his whistle on how Estudillo-Garcia took a stutter step on his first attempt.
The PK was awarded after sophomore forward James Sondo was fouled in the penalty box.
Senior defenseman Christian Reeves knocked a free kick from 45 yards out wide left three minutes later, and Kennedy was able to take the ball down the field after the play to set up a chance.
Junior midfielder Jaime Reyes hit a nice cross to his left to the penalty box, and junior forward Diego Fuentes Rodriguez connected with his left foot to knock the ball into the upper left corner of the net for a 2-1 lead in the 75th minute.
Reeves had another shot sail over the net in the 78th minute, and junior goalie Jayden Hove made a diving save to his right on a shot by Kennedy senior midfielder Jesus Ciriaco Mundo in the 76th minute.
But the score remained 2-1 as the final.
The game was very physical with two red cards being issues – one to Kennedy senior defenseman Mohamed Mohamoud in the 75th minute and one to Cooper senior forward Sam Dennis in the 59th minute. There were also several yellow cards.
Cooper was at a 10-9 disadvantage with players on the field, minus the goalies, for its goal and Kennedy’s second goal. The players were even for the final four minutes.
Junior forward Alberto De Leon scored the first goal for the Eagles. Hove came up to challenge on a 1-on-1 breakaway, but De Leon was able to hit a shot from 40 yards out that went over a leaping Hove and into the net.
Hove did make a nice save to his left on another shot in the first half and was able to secure the ball to avoid a rebound chance.
Cooper sophomore defenseman Ean Bjorback also defended a play to force an off-target shot that senior defenseman Wilson Recinos was able to clear out of the penalty box.
Bjorback also defended Rodriguez on a 1-on-1 about 20 yards out from the net and stole the ball away, and Hove stopped a line drive shot by senior defenseman Ricardo Vera Martinez in the 61st minute to keep the game close.
The Hawks had a few opportunities to score in the second half.
Sophomore midfielder Francisco Torres Gomez Eagle had a shot sail over the net, and Sondo had a shot from 30 yards out that was picked up by senior goalie Carter Lansdale.
Senior forward Henry Suah also had a couple of shots, one that was saved and another that was blocked over the net which led to a corner kick by senior midfielder Abdirahman Mohamed.
Mohamed’s corner began to curve toward the net but was grabbed in the air by Lansdale.
