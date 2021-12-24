Cooper boys basketball has been one win away from reaching the Class 4A state tournament the past two seasons, but some big names have graduated since then.
Still, the Hawks, which finished 15-3 overall last season, bring back its top scorer and several other players with potential to take over some of the lost production and possibly add to it.
Cooper is a team that could surprise some this season if they can continue to play the pressure defense that has made previous teams tough to beat.
Senior 6-0 guard Davion Evans is also not a bad player to have to lead the offense. He averaged 13.3 points per game last season and is ranked 70th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 16 senior point guard on PrepHoops.com.
Also back are senior 6-1 guard Prince Appiah, senior 6-3 forward David Connors and senior 5-10 guard Joseph Russell.
Appiah averaged 6.9 points per game, and Connors averaged 4.1 points per game. Russell, who injured his leg during the state football quarterfinals and needed surgery, averaged 3.1 points per game.
Two other returners will look for added minutes on the floor. Sophomore 6-6 forward Anthony Jones is ranked 85th in the Class of 2024 as the No. 14 sophomore power forward, and sophomore 6-2 forward Dayvion Hankerson is ranked 142nd in the Class of 2024 as the No. 26 sophomore small forward.
Junior 5-9 guard Sam Massaquoi is a newcomer to varsity who comes in ranked 105th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 29 junior point guard.
There will be a lot of production that needs to be made up somewhere with the graduations of Tyson Dallas (10.3 ppg), Broderick Powell (10.2 ppg), David Osayameh (9.3 ppg), Majay Murphy (6.2 ppg), Anthony Clay-Traczyk (6.1 ppg) and Jeffrey Cooper (5.1 ppg).
Conference preview
Cooper plays in the Metro West Conference and tied for the title with Chaska (11-1) last season.
The conference expanded to add Orono, Waconia and New Prague this season.
Chaska, like Cooper, graduated some of its top players from last season. Senior 6-9 center Brady Nicholson and senior 6-3 forward Jakobe Lyles are some of the players back, though.
Nicholson averaged 9.2 points per game and is ranked 29th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 7 senior center, and Lyles averaged 7.2 points per game. Benilde St. Margaret’s is ranked ninth in Class 3A this season and looks to improve from a 4-7 record in the conference a season ago.
BSM returns the top three scorers from last season in senior 6-3 guard Daniel Ijadimbola, senior 6-1 guard Maddox Alipate and senior 6-2 Sam Best.
Ijadimbola is ranked 45th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 11 senior shooting guard after averaging 12.7 points per game last season. Alipate is ranked 64th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 14 senior point guard, averaging 11.6 points per game.
Best is ranked 192nd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 48 senior shooting guard.
Senior 6-3 guard Ryan Warren transferred from Eden Prairie. He is ranked 126th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 29 senior shooting guard. Warren averaged 5.8 points per game last season.
Freshman Jalen Wilson transferred from Breck after averaging 8.6 points per game a season ago.
Bloomington Jefferson was 7-5 and took second in the Metro West last season.
Jefferson brings back senior 5-10 guard Aidan Atkins and sophomore 6-3 Daniel Freitag.
Atkins is ranked 153rd in the Class of 2022 as the No. 40 senior point guard, averaging 8.2 points per game, and Freitag is ranked second in the Class of 2024 as the No. 1 sophomore point guard, averaging 10.2 points per game.
Section preview
The Hawks play in the 6AAAA section with top-ranked Wayzata (19-2 overall) and seventh-ranked Hopkins. Cooper finished section runner-up the last two seasons.
The defending Class 4A state champion Trojans bring back senior 6-9 forward Carter Bjerke, senior 5-11 guard Drew Berkland, senior 6-4 guard Ryan Harvey, junior 6-0 guard Myles Barnette and junior 5-11 guard Hayden Tibbits.
Bjerke (14 ppg) is ranked 14th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 1 senior power forward, and Berkland (9.1 ppg) is ranked 113th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 28 senior point guard. Harvey (6.0 ppg) is ranked 120th in the Class of 2022 as the No. 25 senior shooting guard.
Barnette is ranked 127th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 38 junior point guard, and Tibbits is ranked 33rd in the Class of 2023 as the No. 9 junior point guard.
Hopkins graduated several players from last season, but the Royals also gained a top player via transfer.
Senior 6-8 center Elvis Nnaji is one of the top players back from last season, and junior guard Maxsamus Wilson also returns.
Nnaji is ranked eighth in the Class of 2022 as the No. 3 senior center and is also ranked 215th nationally. He averaged 10.8 points per game.
Wilson averaged 8.1 points per game and is ranked 14th in the Class of 2023 as the No. 4 junior point guard.
Junior guard CJ O’Hara (13.4 ppg) transferred from Totino-Grace. O’Hara is ranked fifth in the Class of 2023 as the No. 2 shooting guard and is ranked 171st nationally. He averaged 9.8 points per game.
