Cooper boys basketball fell one win short of advancing to the Class 4A state tournament last season, and all but one player on that roster are expected back for the 2020-21 campaign.
There will be some differences this season with postseason plans not being made by the Minnesota State High School League yet. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pause to the winter season until practices can resume on Jan. 4.
The season was already going to be shortened, but games may not start for a week or two after Jan. 4. The fall season had section tournaments but no state meets, so there will probably be some sort of postseason announced later in 2021.
That makes having an experienced team even more important with fewer practices and games than a normal season. And the Hawks are looking to improve on last year’s 19-6 record.
Senior 6-foot point guard Broderick Powell Jr. is one of the catalysts for the offense, and he comes in ranked 94th overall on the Prep Hoops website for the Minnesota Class of 2021.
Powell Jr. was third on the team with 209 points, but he also was key for fast breaks, defense and setting the offensive sets in the half court.
Junior 6-foot guard Davion Evans finished as the top scorer on the squad, and he was also one of the key players during the 6AAAA section run. Evans had 243 points in the regular season, and he added 52 points in three section games.
Evans is ranked 36th on Prep Hoops for the Minnesota junior class.
Senior 6-foot guard Tyson Dallas comes into the season ranked 124th out of all Minnesota seniors on the Prep Hoops website. Dallas was the second-leading scorer for the Hawks last season with 243 points.
Dallas was one of the top 3-point shooters on the team.
Senior 5-foot-8 guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk, who transferred over from Park Center as a junior, was the fifth-best scorer on the team with 164 points. He enters the season ranked 218th for the Minnesota seniors on Prep Hoops.
Senior guard Majay Murphy is ranked 214th on Prep Hoops for the senior class, and he finished with 72 points last season.
Senior 6-foot-4 forward Jeffrey Cooper, senior 6-foot-4 center Travis Watson, junior 6-foot guard Terrence Matthews, junior 6-foot guard Prince Appiah, junior 6-foot guard Joe Russell, junior 6-foot-3 forward David Connors and junior 5-foot-11 guard Kenneth Ward are also expected back.
Cooper had 115 points a season ago, and Appiah finished with 88 points. Russell had 44 points, but it seemed like he had more because of his key baskets in the section tournament.
Matthews had 37 points, 14 of which came in the section tournament, and Connors and Ward also contributed on the stat sheet.
Damarri Bankhead did graduate from a year ago, and he was the only player that could match up directly with the size and strength of other Class 4A bigs with Cooper being a guard-heavy lineup.
Bankhead was the fourth best scorer on the team and also one of the top rebounders.
But senior 6-foot-5 forward David Osayameh did transfer over from Coon Rapids. He didn’t play last season but finished with 265 points as a sophomore for the Cardinals.
Osayameh has played for Team Get Shook and can be a huge asset for Cooper with the lack of size on the team overall.
Conference Preview
The Hawks were 10-2 in the Metro West Conference last season, just one game behind conference champion Chaska (11-1).
Cooper is expected to remain contenders in the conference again, but Chaska and St. Louis Park (8-4) will remain tough teams to beat.
Bloomington Jefferson (5-8), Chanhassen (4-9), Bloomington Kennedy (3-9) and Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-10) were at the bottom of the conference.
Chaska won the conference the last two seasons with Cooper winning the conference before that streak.
Senior 6-foot-4 guard Luke Strazzanti is the top returner back for Chaska. Junior 6-foot-8 forward Brady Nicholson, senior 6-foot-2 guard Jack Frick and senior 6-foot-3 Spencer Goetz are also expected back.
Strazzanti finished with 387 points, and Nicholson was fourth on the team with 222 points. Frick and Goetz were next with 208 and 191 points, respectively.
St. Louis Park did graduate some key players, but senior 6-foot-4 forward Paris Johnson was the top scorer on the team last season. He finished with 459 points.
Senior 5-foot-7 point guard Derric Standifer also transferred over from Benilde-St. Margaret’s. He had 169 points for BSM last season.
Jefferson is expected to bring back senior 6-foot-4 forward Sam Wanzek and junior 5-foot-10 point guard Aidan Atkins.
Wanzek was second on the team with 209 points last season, and Atkins finished with 92 points.
Chanhassen brings back senior 6-foot-3 guard Ben Giles. Giles was second on the team with 278 points last season.
BSM returns junior 6-foot-3 point guard Dan Ijadimbola, who finished with 193 points last season.
Kennedy’s top returner is senior 6-foot point guard Amarion Hanspard.
