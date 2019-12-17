Cooper boys basketball is moving up to the 6AAAA section after being in the 6AAA section last season, and the Hawks do so with most of its starters gone from a year ago.
Junior 5-foot-11 guard Broderick Powell Jr. is the top player back this season following the graduations of Cam Vaughn (223 points), Jalen Miller (208 points), Jalen Justice (188 points) and Quincy Snoddy (160 points).
Powell Jr. was fifth on Cooper with 130 points a year ago and is expected to take on a much larger role as the point guard in 2019-20.
There are four other players back from last year’s varsity roster – senior 6-foot-3 center Damarri Bankhead (87 points), junior 6-foot guard Majay Murphy (89 points), junior 6-foot-1 guard Tyson Dallas (47 points) and sophomore 5-foot-11 guard Davion Evans (five points) are all back.
Evans has taken a big leap in four games this season, joining Dallas and Powell Jr. with over 35 points. Murphy and Bankhead are also stepping up with more production.
A few newcomers already making an impact include junior 6-foot-4 forward Jeffrey Cooper, junior 5-foot-8 guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk and sophomore 6-foot guard Prince Appiah.
Senior 5-foot-9 guard Sherrod Russell, juniors junior 6-foot guard Eric Seekie and 6-foot-4 center Travis Watson and sophomores 6-foot guard Joe Russell, 6-foot guard Terrence Matthews, 6-foot-3 forward David Connors and sophomore 5-foot-11 guard Kenneth Ward also join varsity.
Cooper starts season 2-2
Cooper opened the season on Nov. 30 with a 105-24 win at Prairie Seeds Academy. The Hawks also have a 100-66 win over St. Paul Johnson on Dec. 10.
The two losses were at Champlin Park, 87-60 on Dec. 3, and at Tartan, 74-71 on Dec. 14 in the Southside Super Showcase.
Against Champlin Park, Dallas led Cooper with 12 points, and Bankhead, Evans, and Powell Jr. each finished with 11 points.
In the win over St. Paul Johnson, Murphy finished with 19 points, and Dallas added 16. Cooper chipped in 14 points, and Evans and Powell Jr. had 11 and 10 points, respectively. Bankhead had eight points, and Appiah had seven.
Against Tartan, Evans led with 16 points, and Powell Jr. added 13. Appiah collected nine points, and Clay-Traczyk and Dallas each had eight points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.