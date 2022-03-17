Cooper boys basketball came into the 6AAAA section playoffs with an opportunity to make its third straight section final, but rival fifth-seeded Armstrong stood in the way.
With a packed, loud gym at Cooper High School, the Hawks (15-10 overall) started slow but did continue to battle to keep the game close at times. But in the end, the Falcons led the whole game in a 70-60 loss.
Cooper cut the deficit to 42-41 with under 12 minutes to go in the second half, but that was as close it would get.
A combination of having a bit of an off night with shooting percentage and struggling to contain Armstrong seniors Payton Mogire and Peyton Newbern inside ultimately ended the season a little earlier than what the Hawks’ squad was hoping for.
“We had some mental breakdowns that we normally don’t have,” coach Bo Powell said. “We don’t have those breakdowns, but we had some of those today that kind of cost us and it was hard to bounce back.
“We’d get close, and then they would make a big play.”
The slow start that had the Hawks fall down by double digits a few times in the first half was definitely impacted a little bit by the atmosphere and the pressure of the game. A one-and-done playoff with a rival and having both student sections cheering and chanting on every basket, turnover, foul and rebound made the game feel more like a section final than a playoff opener.
But it also didn’t help that Cooper’s top scorer senior 6-foot-1 guard Davion Evans was a little off. Evans still ended up with 17 points and made several good plays, but he wasn’t as on point with his outside jumper as he usually is.
“Davion struggled a little bit tonight with his shot,” Powell said. “Normally, when he’s going, we go. He just couldn’t really get it going, and it wasn’t anything they were doing.”
Evans was held to just five points in the first half, but he did turn it up a little in the second half with 12 additional points.
Evans scored the Hawks’ first three baskets in the second half to cut the deficit to 37-35, and senior 6-4 guard David Connors also scored to keep a one-possession game a little later.
Junior 6-6 forward Michael Cooper added a basket, and a jumper by Evans cut the deficit to just one, 42-41.
The Falcons followed that with a 15-0 run, however, and it wasn’t until another basket by Cooper, a couple of free throws by Evans and a traditional 3-point play by senior 6-4 guard Kenneth Ward cut the deficit back to 56-48.
Senior 6-3 guard Prince Appiah added a couple of baskets later and Evans also had two more field goals, but it wasn’t enough.
Mogire and Newbern combined for 40 of Armstrong’s 70 points, and much of that was in the paint.
Mogire, in particular, was a matchup problem from the start of the game to the last shot. His size was difficult to contain, and he continued to get open down low for high-percentage baskets.
“He’s big, and they punched it inside on us and we kind of broke down,” Powell said. “When we did what we were supposed to do and fronted him and had help from the back, we were fine. But we broke down a lot in our rotations, or our rotation was one step slow.”
Cooper was also playing in his first game in about a month after missing time with an ankle injury. He wasn’t 100 percent, but he did finish with 12 points. Appiah chipped in with nine points, and Connors added eight.
Connors did have to leave the game with two minutes to go after hurting his leg on a play underneath the basket. He limped off after needing his leg stretched.
Ward and junior 5-9 guard Sam Massaquoi each had five points, and sophomore 5-10 guard Jamin Cook chipped in with four points.
For the seniors, the loss was hard to take. It is never easy to play your final high school game and have the season end earlier than expected.
Evans, Appiah, Connors and Ward all played a majority of minutes this past season. Evans, Appiah and Connors were all on the team for both section final appearances, and Evans was the top scorer on the team for the past several seasons.
Senior 6-4 guard Antoine Lynch also played in his final high school game.
Powell said he told the seniors that the next level will be tougher with a need to focus and lock in, but the main conversation was just how much the group meant to him.
“I told them that it was hard for me to see them go because I feel like I have been with them for so long,” Powell said. “I was just expressing my appreciation and my gratitude to them for giving me the opportunity to coach them, being coachable and being kids that do what I ask them to do. And I just hate that it had to end this way.”
The senior class of course also leaves behind an example for the next class as expected returnees Cook, Cooper and Massaquoi will need to take the next step in the program.
Powell said the key is getting them on the same page and to start working now.
“Like I told them, ‘We have to start working. The work starts now, so we have to start figuring out how to get to the weight room to get stronger and faster and working together to try and bridge that gap for the guys that aren’t going to be here anymore,” Powell said.
