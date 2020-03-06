It wasn’t a perfect game, but second-seeded Cooper’s 63-61 win March 6 over third-seeded St. Louis Park in a 6AAAA section semifinal puts the Hawks one win from the first state berth since 2008.
Cooper (19-5 overall) will next take on fifth-ranked and top-seeded Hopkins in the section final at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, back at Osseo High School.
The last time the Hawks were a win from state, they also had to take on Hopkins in a section final back in 2016, falling 87-82.
Just making it to the final is not enough for sophomore guard Davion Evans, who led Cooper with 19 points against the Orioles.
“I want to win. I want to cut down the net,” Evans said. “I want that medal across my neck. I want to hold up the trophy at the Target Center. I want everybody to know who Cooper is and to respect us.”
There were a lot of fouls in the semifinal that slowed the action and kept both teams out of rhythm. While both teams played two close games in the regular season as well, the whistles took the Hawks out of its normal pressure defense.
That led to junior guard Broderick Powell Jr. fouling out, junior guard Tyson Dallas having four fouls and senior center Damarri Bankhead and junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk each having three.
“We know each other, so it’s hard to play when you know each other so well,” coach Bo Powell said. “And it’s hard when they call so many fouls, and we haven;t had that all year long. So that kind of changed the way we play because we get up and pressure, and a lot of those, I didn’t think were fouls.
“It kind of changed the momentum, and it kind of mentally got to my guys where they kind of got off what they were supposed to do.”
But in the end, it was Cooper that made more plays in the second half to secure the win.
Dallas hit a 3-pointer with 11:15 to go to give the Hawks a 39-38 lead. It was the first lead since Cooper was up 5-4 in the first half.
After a basket by St. Louis Park, Clay-Traczyk knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 42-40. Bankhead followed with a traditional 3-point play on a strong finish beneath the rim.
But a 3-point play by junior forward Paris Johnson Jr.a little later gave the lead back to St. Louis Park, 47-45. Paris Johnson Jr. was a force for the Orioles with 27 points and several blocks.
But Powell Jr. had an offensive putback and a steal and a layup on back-to-back plays to give the Hawks a 49-47 lead.
Junior guard Tyshawn Lyons and Johnson Jr. both followed with baskets to switch the lead back to St. Louis Park, 51-49. But the Hawks never trailed again.
Sophomore guard Joe Russell found Clay-Traczyk for a basket inside to tie the game 51-51, and then Clay-Traczyk had a steal and a layup to make it 53-51 Cooper.
Clay-Traczyk, who had nine points, scored again on a bank shot after a pass from Bankhead, and Bankhead added a bucket in the paint to make it 57-51.
St. Louis Park cut the lead to 57-56, but out of a timeout, Dallas found a wide-open Joe Russell for an easy basket on a breakaway. Joe Russell, who had 14 points, later knocked down two free throws and added another basket to make it 63-59.
Johnson Jr. scored with one second left to make it a one possession game, but the Hawks were able to run out the clock.
“I think being in close games really helped because it allowed us to be able to move the ball and get the looks that we wanted,” Powell said. “We took some time off the clock which helped, and we actually did a good job at the free-throw line where we haven’t done in the past.
“We didn’t turn the ball over down the stretch.”
Evans did all of his damage in the first half and the start of the second half. He, Clay-Traczyk and Joe Russell’s scoring was needed with usual leaders Bankhead, Powell Jr. and Dallas combining for 13 points.
Evans hit a 3-pointer early, and he later added a 3-point play with a basket and a foul. He then looked to score whenever he touched the ball.
He knocked down some free throws, added a jumper from the stripe and also drove to the rim several times. Evans had 13 points in the first half.
Joe Russell had eight of his points in the first half, including a 3-pointer on a kick out by Evans and a 3-point play of his own on a strong drive to the rim.
Cooper trailed 34-30 at halftime, and Evans and Joe Russell were two big reasons why it wasn’t a larger deficit.
“It was big for us because we had our main guys on the bench,” Powell said. “Our main guys didn’t make shots, and they didn’t make plays the whole game like they normally do. So those guys stepped in and filled those gaps. They did a good job under some pressure.”
Evans opened the second half strong as well. He knocked down a couple of shots, and then he added an offensive putback.
“When I see the main people not doing so good, it’s my job to step up and take control,” Evans said. “Whatever happens, happens. I just had to take control.”
Defending champion Hopkins is next, and it won’t be an easy task to slow down the Royals (23-5 overall). They are led by senior guard Kerwin Walton (645 points), junior forward Andre Gray (228 points), senior guard Cornell Richardson (213 points), junior forward Xavier White (183 points), senior guard Regan Merritt (164 points) and junior forward Jaelen Treml (158 points).
Powell said he thinks there’s a very good chance for Cooper to win because the pressure is off with the Hawks coming in as an underdog.
“The pressure was on us tonight,” Powell said. “The pressure is not on us next week. All the pressure is on Hopkins, It’s not on us no more. And that helps because the guys don’t have to worry.
“I told them, ‘Now all you have to do is go out and play.’”
