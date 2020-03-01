One of the strengths for Cooper boys basketball is the athleticism throughout the lineup, but opponents know this and try to counter the athleticism by clogging the middle with a zone defense.
But the Hawks have some shooters too, and when they can knock down a few outside shots, it forces teams to get away from the zone to open up the middle. That is exactly what happened in a 77-62 win over Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 18.
“It makes it a lot easier when we are making shots because teams can’t just sit in the zone on us and pack it in,” coach Bo Powell said. “They have to at least get out so they have to extend. And when they extend, it gives us the opportunity to use our athletic ability to get in the lane.”
Cooper (16-5 overall, 9-2 Metro West Conference) trailed 20-18 in the first half, but junior guard Tyson Dallas drained a 3-pointer to give the Hawks the lead again and he followed it up an outside fadeaway jumper after a nifty spin move to make it 23-20.
Sophomore guard Joe Russell finished the half with a couple of 3-pointers, and Dallas also hit another one to make it 41-28 at halftime.
“Tyson has actually been in a little slump, but he actually hit some shots today and played very well,” Bo Powell said. “When he makes shots, it’s like everybody else makes shots. When he doesn’t make shots, nobody makes shots.”
Then in the second half, it was all about driving inside. Senior 6-foot-3 center Damarri Bankhead had a steal that led to a basket and a foul. He added the free throw to make it 45-28.
Junior forward Jeffrey Cooper scored on an offensive putback, and junior guard Broderick Powell Jr. scored inside on a pass from sophomore guard Davion Evans to make it 49-33.
Cooper added another basket inside on a bank shot, and Bankhead had an offensive putback to make it 57-37.
Junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk made a reverse layup on a strong move to the basket, and Evans added a basket inside on a pass from Powell Jr. to give Cooper a 68-51 lead.
Bankhead added a couple more strong baskets inside, and the Hawks forced two Kennedy players – seniors Tyvan Klinger and Jacob Husting – to foul out.
There was a moment in the game when coach Powell yelled at the team to get their heads in the game after Kennedy went on an 11-2 run to take an 18-16 lead.
But for the most part, Robbinsdale Cooper responded in a big way to build its big lead in the second half.
“We always work on being a family, so if they got my back, I got their back,” Bankhead said. “We just depend on one another, and we work together.”
Bankhead finished with 17 points to lead the offense. Overall, the Hawks had four players in double digits. Dallas had 14 of his 16 points in the first half, and Powell Jr. added 11. Evans finished with 10 points.
Cooper had seven points, and Joe Russell added six.
Bankhead said it is really important for so many players to step up in their roles, especially if they want to have success late in the season and in the playoffs.
“If everybody is not doing their job, then you are really not going to come out with a good result,” Bankhead said. “If everybody works hard on ‘D’, then offense is going to come easy.”
Sections is up next, and coach Powell said that going back to the basics will be key if Cooper wants to make a deep run in the 6AAAA section playoffs, which begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.
Defense will be a key point of emphasis during practice to stress bringing pressure, and shooting is going to also be worked on. Because hitting shots will change how opponents play defense and will allow for the athleticism of the Hawks to show, Powell said.
Cooper 81, Chanhassen 57
The Hawks traveled to Chanhassen on Feb. 21 and won 81-57.
Joe Russel finished with 18 points, and Dallas added 14. Evans had 11, and Bankhead and Powell Jr. each scored 10.
Cooper chipped in nine points, and Appiah and Clay-Traczyck combined for nine points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.