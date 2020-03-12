Cooper boys basketball had its opportunities and moments March 11 in the 6AAAA section final against top-seeded and fifth-ranked Hopkins at Osseo High School.
The second-seeded Hawks (19-6 overall) led by seven early and came back from 11 down in the second half to come to within two points of tying the defending state champion Royals. But some defensive lapses and foul trouble ultimately led to Cooper’s 71-60 defeat.
“We gave a good effort, but we just had some mental breakdowns that cost us,” coach Bo Powell said. “They’re a good team so you have to stay locked in and do those little things. It’s the little things that hurt you, not the big things.”
Some of the little things that hurt were missed free throws and not having the same defensive pressure throughout the game. Powell said that the guys would play hard on defense and pressure, forcing turnovers and missed shots, and then other times they backed off and allowed the Royals to score easy baskets.
It also didn’t help that the guys didn’t adjust to the way the game was being called. Cooper plays physical and likes to press the length of the court. But much like the section semifinal, the referees were calling a lot of fouls on the way the Hawks were defending.
“I think this section has been tough for us because they’ve let us play physical all year, like the whole year, and now we get to the section, and we can’t do those same things so it slows down what we do and how we do it,” Powell said. “Because we are physical and quick. We do a lot of things. It was hard for them to adjust.
“I think it mentally got to us because some of the things that we normally do, we weren’t able to do.”
But there were obviously several positives that can be taken from the Hawks pushing Hopkins and forcing them off of their game at times.
Cooper hit outside shots when they needed them, and the Hawks made the Royals work for rebounds. They also limited Hopkins senior guard and Division I recruit Kerwin Walton to 16 points, with most of his scoring coming at the free-throw line. Walton was averaging almost 25 points per game and scored over 30 on several teams this season.
“We made it super difficult for him,” Powell said. “But we had some breakdowns in there. I feel if (junior guard Bo Powell Jr.) hadn’t gotten in foul trouble and junior guard Tyson Dallas – if some of those guys hadn’t gotten into foul trouble the first half when Kerwin had to go out, I think it would have been a whole different story.
“But you know, that’s why they’re the champs. They persevered and got through it, and we made a few more mistakes then they made.”
The mistakes are ones that will be worked on in the off-season and summer to get right before next season, Powell said. It helps that most of the squad is expected back, as well.
So the experience of playing a defending state champion tough in a section final and having a legit chance to win is going to go a long way for the future of the team, Powell said. He said it showed the guys the importance of consistency and embracing roles and remaining focused for the full game.
Powell Jr. (209 points) is expected back as a point guard, and Powell said that when he is on the floor, the team plays a lot better.
“I think we got one of the best point guards in the state, and I ain’t just saying that because he’s my son,” Powell said. “It’s a major difference when he’s off the floor. When he’s on the floor, he does a lot of things that help us. When he’s off the floor, we struggle because we don’t have guys that are as comfortable handling the ball unless he is.”
Powell is also excited about getting back junior forward Jeffrey Cooper (115 points) and Dallas (243 points). Junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk (164 points) and sophomore guard Davion Evans (295 points) will be keys for the future, as well, as are sophomore guards Prince Appiah (92 points) and Joe Russell (61 points) and sophomore forward David Connors (22 points).
All of them played in the section tournament.
“We have a very good chance to be very special next year, and I think this experience has helped them catapult into what we have been talking about – being consistent, working hard, getting better at the free-throw line, things like that,” Powell said.
One thing that will be missed is the absence of senior forward Damarri Bankhead. Bankhead (207 points) played a physical center role this season that was key on a team without a lot of size.
“He is a great leader, a great teammate,” Powell said. “He really pushed the guys in practice and in games. He didn’t let the guys get down on themselves.”
Powell said it is going to be tough to fill his shoes because he took up space inside and his physicality is something unique in the program.
“Hopefully, we can find somebody that can at least step in and give us some of things that (Bankhead) gave us, because he gave us so much on-and-off the court,” Powell said.
Senior guard Sherrod Russell also finished his high school basketball career.
Hopkins 70, Cooper 61
Cooper trailed 33-22 at halftime but Bankhead and Cooper both scored inside to cut the deficit to 33-26 at the start of the second half.
Evans added a 3-point play later, and Cooper also had a chance for a 3-point play after scoring and getting fouled. He missed the free throw, but Powell Jr was there for the offensive putback to cut the deficit to 34-3 with 13 minutes, 34 seconds to go.
The two teams exchanged a few baskets with the Royals going up by six. But the Hawks kept coming.
Evans scored, added a steal and then scored again on a long two-pointer to make it 42-40, and then Joe Russell made it a two-point game again with an offensive putback.
But that was the closest Cooper came to tying Hopkins, which quickly built a 12-point lead again.
The Hawks did fight to the end. Bankhead scored inside on a pass by Evans, and Powell Jr. scored on a steal and a layup to cut the deficit to 10 points twice.
Evans added a basket on a pass by Powell Jr., and then he drilled a 3-pointer later, as well. He finished with a team-high 20 points – bringing his section total to 52 points.
“I am very excited about (Evans’) future because he is going to be very, very good,” Powell said. “He does all the things that you want a player to do. When you need a bucket, he gets a bucket. When you get a stop, he gets a stop. So I’m lucky to have him coming back on my team.”
The Hawks also started the game strong with a 7-0 run and led 13-12 in the first half as well, but the Royals took advantage of Powell Jr. being on the bench with two fouls for much of the half.
Hopkins scored several baskets in transition and made it tough for anyone to get the ball up the court.
Cooper and Powell Jr. both knocked down early 3-pointers, and Dallas scored on a pass by Clay-Traczyk later on to get the lead back after a 12-4 run by the Royals.
Powell Jr. finished with 11 points, and Cooper added nine. Joe Russell had seven points, and Bankhead and Dallas chipped in six and five, respectively. Clay-Traczyk also had a couple of points.
