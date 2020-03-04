Cooper boys basketball opened up the 6AAAA section playoffs March 4 with an 84-64 win over seventh-seeded Minneapolis Southwest.
It is the fifth straight victory for the second-seeded Hawks (18-5 overall), which haven’t played since a win over St. Louis Park on Feb. 24 that clinched second place in the Metro West Conference.
The layoff led to a little rust, coach Bo Powell said. While Cooper forced several turnovers and had a lot of steals, there were also moments when Southwest was able to beat the pressure and get an easy bucket or score in transition quickly.
“We put a lot of pressure but we also gave up a lot of points because we didn’t pressure the ball like we normally do,” Powell said. “We gave them a lot of easy buckets.
“I think it was just that we had so many days off, and now we have to get back in tune with it.”
In the end, the win was what counts with the Hawks remaining alive in the hunt for a state berth, and getting over the pressure of a section opener as the higher seed can be a challenge.
Cooper’s season was cut short in the 6AAA quarterfinals last season despite being a No. 2 seed.
“The first one is the hard one because you are trying to get that momentum,” Powell said. “Everybody knows what’s riding on this. Either win or you go home. So the pressure is on, especially when you come in as a 2 seed. All the pressure is on you, so you have to perform.
“We got the first one out of the way, and now we can relax and see who we play on Friday.”
Up next for the Hawks will be No. 3 St. Louis Park, which defeated No. 6 Minneapolis Washburn 73-70 in its quarterfinal. The game is Friday, March 6, at Osseo High School. The time is still to be announced.
Cooper split two close games with St. Louis Park this season – falling 63-61 on Jan. 30 and winning 58-54 on Feb. 24.
The winner will take on the winner of top-seeded Hopkins and fifth-seeded Wayzata in the 6AAAA final Wednesday, March 11.
Cooper 84, Southwest 64
The Hawks led 39-22 at halftime against Southwest and came out strong to start the second half.
Junior guard Broderick Powell Jr. scored twice inside, once on an offensive putback, and senior center Damarri Bankhead and sophomore guard Davion Evans traded baskets to push the lead to 48-24.
Southwest senior guard Christo Polydorou cut the lead back to 20 with two baskets inside, including a steal and a layup, and junior guard Marcus Mattox later had a steal that led to a basket by sophomore forward Hakeem Ford to cut Cooper’s lead to 18, 50-32.
Polydorou later hit a 3-pointer, and senior forward Kentrell Gaulden and Ford added baskets to later cut the lead to 54-41.
There were some turnovers, tie-ups and transition plays that led to many of the Southwest baskets during the run.
Powell said that the Hawks sometimes got mentally lazy and that led to guys being slow to the ball or to a defensive spot. Cleaning up the defense will be key with the section games only getting harder from here.
“We got to think,” Powell said. “We got to know where we are supposed to be on the floor. We can’t let guys flash in front of us, and we have to cut off the sidelines.”
There were moments when everything went right too.
Bankhead finished with 22 points, and Powell Jr. had 16. Evans added 13, and junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk also. reached double-digits with 12. Junior guard Tyson Dallas and junior forward Jeffrey Cooper finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
But it was some individual plays that stood out.
After Southwest cut the lead to 13, Powell Jr. drove to the basket on a fast break and made an around-the-back pass to Bankhead, who finished at the rim. Powell Jr. then helped cause a turnover that led to a basket by Dallas.
Powell Jr. then pressured on defense and got the ball back. He found Dallas again, and Dallas finished inside for a 60-41 lead.
Dallas also had some offensive rebounds on missed free throws and shots that gave more opportunities for the Hawks.
Powell said it is important to have guys like Bankhead, Powell Jr. and Dallas.
“They got experience, so they don’t get easily rattled,” Powell said. “They compete, and they can make plays. It helps stabilize everything when you got guys that can make plays and that know what they are supposed to do and when they are supposed to do it.
“They may make some mistakes, but they always make up for it.”
Clay-Traczyk also made some nice plays in the win, including a drive to the lane and a basket on an off-balanced shot while getting fouled late.
He also had a pair of baskets in the first half after sophomore forward David Connors had a couple of steals. Clay-Traczyk quickly cut the basket, and Connors hit him twice for inside baskets.
And then there was Evans, who had all of his points in the second half. He also had a couple of tough drives to the basket and knocked down a 3-pointer.
