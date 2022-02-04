Cooper boys basketball looked to bounce back after a tough overtime loss at St. Louis Park back on Jan. 20.
The Hawks (8-4 overall, 5-2 Metro West Conference) led that game at halftime before letting the lead slip away, and things weren’t any easier in the next three games.
But Cooper was able to grind out a 48-43 win Jan. 26 over Waconia (7-8, 3-4) and earn a huge 58-54 win Jan. 27 over first-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-6, 6-2). The Hawks followed that up with a big non-conference 77-75 win Jan. 29 over Andover (11-5, 8-1 Northwest Suburban Conference).
Senior guard Davion Evans was key in all of the wins as the Hawks’ top scorer. Following the win over Waconia, where Evans had a game-high 28 points, he said Cooper still has room to improve.
“I think especially rebounding and boxing out because I think our effort is there and everything else,” Evans said. “As long as we are rebounding as a team, I think everything else will come together.”
Evans is also in a new role on the team as one of the senior leaders. But he has been one of the top scorers since he was a sophomore, so being counted on is nothing new to him.
“It has kind of been different because I am a senior,” Evans said. “I know that we are really counting down to be my last games, but pressure-wise, it is still the same because I knew that every day I had to come out and perform since my 10th-grade year.”
And things do seem to be coming together with so many close wins, which has put the Hawks firmly into the race to potentially repeat as Metro West Conference champions.
A strong defense helps with Cooper allowing 54 or fewer points in four of their seven conference games, going 4-0 in those games. They are 1-2 in the other conference games, allowing 70 or more points in each.
The Hawks like to put full-court pressure on opponents, force turnovers and get out into transition for easy baskets.
Cooper had 12 steals and six blocks as a team in the win over Waconia, but they also had a lot of fouls with four players with at least three.
It didn’t hurt them against the Wildcats, but putting a team into the bonus and giving them free-throw opportunities is not ideal.
But staying aggressive on defense is always one of the keys to Cooper’s wins, as well.
“I think we just have to stay consistent and keep playing hard because we know every call isn’t going to go our way,” Evans said.
Cooper 48, Waconia 43
The Hawks trailed 21-18 late in the first half before junior center DeShawn Ricks scored inside and Evans had a steal and was fouled going to the basket, later hitting one of two free throws to tie the game 21-21.
Ricks later scored on an offensive putback, and Evans knocked down two free throws to give Cooper a 25-23 at halftime, a lead the Hawks would not relinquish.
Waconia did cut the lead to one point early in the second half, but junior forward Michael Cooper scored and later had a steal to set up Evans inside for a 30-25 lead.
Senior guard Prince Appiah later found Evans on a kick out, and Evans drained a 3-pointer to make it 36-29.
Senior guard Antoine Lynch had a block, and junior guard Sam Massaquoi and Ricks both scored baskets to make it 40-31.
The Wildcats once again clawed closer with a couple of baskets by senior guard Noah Bonick cutting the lead to 40-37, but a block by Appiah and a 3-pointer by Evans built the lead back to six.
Senior guard David Connors added an offensive putback on a missed Evans’ free throw later, and Connors later hit a few free throws to make it 47-40.
Connors looked to clinch the game with a steal and open look to the basket, but he missed a dunk attempt, and Waconia senior Luke Sonnek hit a 3-pointer with 12.6 seconds to go to cut the lead to 47-43.
But Evans hit one of two free throws on the next possession, and the Wildcats only had one more look at the basket before time expired.
“I think it’s big for us, especially after the last game,” Evans said. “We knew we had to bounce back, so we did a good job.”
Ricks added eight points, and Connors had seven to complement the 20-plus by Evans. Bonick led Waconia with 17 points.
Cooper 58, BSM 54
The Hawks didn’t have much time to celebrate the win with first-place Benilde-St. Margaret’s traveling to Cooper on Jan. 27, and a good second half was needed after going down 27-22 at halftime.
Three double-digit scorers and a consistent defense helped as the Hawks outscored the Knights 36-27 in the second half to get the win.
Evans had 23 points, and Connors and Appiah added 12 and 11, respectively. Massaquoi and Cooper both had four points.
Jalen Wilson led BSM with 15 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.