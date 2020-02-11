The games are beginning to amp up for Cooper boys basketball with a lot on the line in the final few weeks of the regular season.
The Hawks (13-4 overall, 6-1 Metro West) are tied atop the conference standings with Class 4A ninth-ranked Chaska (17-3, 6-1) and a game ahead of St. Louis Park (6-12, 5-2) with five games left. Cooper travels to Chaska at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11.
The final four games are at Bloomington Jefferson (5-13, 2-6), at home against Bloomington Kennedy (11-7, 2-4), at Chanhassen (5-14, 3-5) and at St. Louis Park.
This is the stretch that will not only determine the Metro West Conference champion but will also determine the Hawks’ seed in the 6AAAA section.
The records will not matter in any of these games either. Cooper had to scrap to earn a 62-56 win Feb. 7 over Benilde-St. Margaret’s (4-18, 1-6). The Hawks also won a non-conference game 72-41 Feb. 8 over Minneapolis Washburn (8-11) last week. Washburn is a section opponent.
“From this point on, we are going to have a lot of close games,” coach Bo Powell said. “So being able to finish the games – when they’re tough, when you got to step up and get a stop on defense and then you got to make free throws or you got to make a play on offense – it helps us down the stretch. We are playing to try and get an opportunity to go to the state tournament.”
Cooper 62, BSM 56
The Hawks didn’t play their usual game against Benilde-St. Margaret’s, and it kept the game close.
Cooper lost a few rebounds by having the ball ripped from player’s hands and, in a physical game where some shots weren’t going down, there were some lapses on defense that helped BSM play to its strengths.
“We usually force teams to play pretty fast, or we force them to do things they don’t want to do,” Bo Powell said. “But they kind of got what they really wanted tonight because it was like we were sleepwalking. We didn’t give that full effort on defense.”
The lineup is small so Powell coaches to be scrappy and to bring pressure while keeping guys in front. And being small means that the Hawks shouldn’t get tired on defense.
That’s going to help us win games,” he said. “Even if we’re not making shots, if we play defense, we are going to give ourselves a chance every single time.”
The Hawks built a 39-25 lead with just under 14 minutes to play. Junior guard Broderick Powell Jr. and senior center Damarri Bankhead were two reasons for the surge.
Bankhead picked up an offensive rebound, scored, was fouled and added the free throw for a 3-point play, and Powell Jr. earned a steal on the inbounds play and banked in another basket.
Bankhead scored inside again later, but BSM senior Nick Peterson drilled two wide-open 3-pointers to later cut the lead to 41-36.
Later, sophomore guard Prince Appiah made a nice play inside to make it 47-40, but the defense lost sophomore Dan Ijadimbola on the next play before Ijadimbola ran in for an easy layup.
Junior forward Jeffrey Cooper and a steal and a bank shot that made it 55-49, but Peterson later scored inside again on a second chance to cut the lead to just four points.
The game then came down to free throws, but the Hawks had a tough time knocking them down at the end of the second half. They were 9-for-19 at the line in the final six minutes.
“It was a different team tonight then I am normally used to seeing,” Powell said. “They make some mistakes, but they normally make up for them. We didn’t have a whole lot of make ups tonight. We had more mistakes than we had make ups.”
Junior guard Tyson Dallas did battle for a few offensive rebounds on the misses to help waste clock, and Cooper hit the last two free throws to clinch the 62-56 win.
“We are young, but we are getting better,” Powell said. “We are getting better at finishing the game.”
In the first half, Cooper built a 14-7 lead early. Powell Jr. had six points in the first five minutes, and Bankhead had a couple of steals, an assist to Dallas and a strong basket inside.
Junior Derric Standifer and Ijadimbola hit two 3-pointers, and Standifer gave BSM a lead with another basket.
Junior guard Anthony Clay-Traczyk followed with a 3-pointer that gave the lead back to Cooper for good.
Powell Jr. had 17 points, and Cooper chipped in 11. Dallas had eight of his 10 points in the first half, and Bankhead had a strong nine points. Evans helped with eight points.
Peterson led BSM with 27 points.
“We have to focus in and be intentional about the things that we do,” Powell said. “Because we can’t take these same mistakes to the next game and then the next game. I said, ‘If we play like we did tonight on the road, then we lose.’”
Cooper 72, Washburn 41
Cooper hosted Minneapolis Washburn on Feb. 8 and won 72-41.
Evans had 12 points, and Powell Jr. chipped in 11. Bankhead and Clay-Traczyk each had 10, and Dallas finished with nine.
