Cooper boys basketball once again had a successful season in 2021, finishing 15-3 and taking runner-up in the 6AAAA section tournament.
A big reason for the success was its stacked starting lineup, which has four All-Metro West Conference selections – seniors Broderick Powell Jr, Tyson Dallas and David Osayameh and junior Davion Evans.
Evans was the leading scorer on the Hawks. He averaged 13.3 points per game and finished with 213 points. Evans finished the season ranked 59th in the state and is ranked as the 15th point guard for the class of 2022 on PrepHoops.com.
The 6-foot Evans also plays for the Real Phenom Basketball club and is expected to continue to be the top player for Cooper for the 2021-22 season.
Powell Jr. was one of the top point guards for his entire career with the Hawks. He finished this season averaging 10.2 points per game and had 143 to finish second on the team.
The 5-foot-11 senior finished the season ranked 19th for senior point guards in the state and 94th overall in the state on Prep Hoops.
Powell Jr. could create his own shot and was very good at driving to the basket and finding an open 3-point shooter or teammate around the paint – usually drawing double- and triple-teams around the basket.
Dallas was a starter for Cooper the past two seasons, and he averaged 10.3 points per game and finished with 134 for the season.
The 6-foot-2 shooting guard was a key player for the Hawks with his ability to shoot from outside and make baskets from anywhere on the court.
Osayameh started this season after transferring from Coon Rapids and became a needed asset inside with Cooper not having a traditional center. He averaged 9.3 points per game and finished with 121.
All four players were also known for their defense with Cooper being a speedy press team that liked to trap and force turnovers. Osayameh helped guard bigger players inside, and the other three were always looking for opportunities to slap the ball away.
Powell Jr. and Dallas helped the Hawks make back-to-back section finals to close out their high school careers.
