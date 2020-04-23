Cooper boys basketball fell just shy of qualifying for the Class 4A state tournament this season, but the core of the Hawks is expected to return next season.
Three players from that core were named All-Metro West Conference selections – junior guards Tyson Dallas and Broderick Powell Jr. and sophomore guard Davion Evans.
Senior center Damarri Bankhead, who was also a key player this season, was named an honorable mention.
Powell Jr. was also named to the Metro West All-Defensive team. He finished with 175 points in the regular season and added another 34 at sections, averaging about 10 points per game.
Evans led Cooper with 243 points in the regular season. He added another 52 points at sections and averaged about 13 points per game.
Dallas collected 226 points in the regular season and added 17 at sections. He averaged just under 12 points per game.
Bankhead closed his high school career with 174 points in the regular season, and he added 33 at sections. Bankhead averaged about 10 points per game.
The Hawks (19-6 overall, conference) topped Minneapolis Southwest and St. Louis Park to make the 6AAAA section final this season as a No. 2 seed. They fell to defending Class 4A state champion Hopkins in the section final.
