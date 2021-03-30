Cooper boys basketball is making a mark for itself in the Metro West Conference and in Class 4A with its second straight 6AAAA section runner-up finish.
The fourth-ranked Hawks (15-3 overall) were co-champions in the conference with fifth-ranked Chaska. Cooper split games with Chaska this season, and the other two losses were against second-ranked Wayzata in the section final and against Class 3A No. 8 ranked DeLaSalle during the regular season.
The Hawks also showed off their skill in a blowout win over rival Armstrong in the section semifinals and pushed Wayzata on the road in a 67-59 loss March 25 with a state berth on the line.
While that was a tough way to end the 2021 season, especially for the seniors, Cooper definitely has earned some recognition with its overall season of work.
“They really wanted to get out and say, ‘Hey, we want people to recognize what we do,’” coach Bo Powell said. “The hard part for us is that is what we kind of have been doing all year. We kind of went unnoticed. They just kind of played all year with a chip on their shoulder, just to say, ‘We are good players, a good team, a good program. We deserve a little bit of the credit.’”
Seniors Bo Powell Jr., Tyson Dallas, David Osayameh, Majay Murphy, Jeffrey Cooper and Anthony Clay-Traczyk were all very important to the program’s success the last few years.
And together with juniors Davion Evans, Prince Appiah, David Connors, Joe Russell, Antoine Lynch and Elijah Cannon, sophomore DeShawn Ricks, freshman Anthony Jones and eighth-grader Dashon Amos, this varsity squad came close to ending a 13-year wait to make state again.
“I was extremely happy with the way they competed pretty much all year long,” coach Powell said. “That’s what they have been doing since they’ve been at Cooper.”
Life lessons
In a very different season with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a delay and many not even knowing what the season would look like before it began, this year’s team also learned some life lessons off the court.
Coach Powell said that the team realized that you have to work hard no matter what because adversity is always going to come. It is about how you prepare yourself and get how you take the ups-and-downs – how you work together as a unit “to accomplish the goals that you set for yourself and your teammates.”
Coaches want everyone on the same page, and this year’s team was on the same page because the pandemic forced them into unusual circumstances.
Players had to be home a lot more to not contract the coronavirus and pass it along. The players’ time was completely consumed by school and basketball during some of the tougher months, and sometimes it was even hard to understand.
Through the challenges, the Hawks’ players made sure they didn’t compromise the season.
“I really commend them for that,” coach Powell said. “They really made some sacrifices, and they really made some adjustments in their lives just to commit to me as a coach and to Cooper as a program. That was really good to see, and for them, it was just that, “I want to play, and I don’t want to be in a situation where I was the cause, the reason why we can’t play anymore.’”
Laying the foundation
Coach Powell also said he is proud of how motivated the players were to work hard and get themselves and the program noticed. The seniors were a big part of that drive to show the state what Cooper basketball is all about.
“This (senior) group is a little bit different, so it is really hard to see them go just because it is like unfinished business,” coach Powell said. “And it is my son’s (Powell Jr.) senior year, and he is going on, and he was like the one that kept everything together. Trying to replace just his leadership and defensive presence and pressure is going to be difficult.”
But while it is always tough to replace talent, the seniors also set a tone for future classes – leaving an “extremely powerful mark on the young guys” with their commitment, coach Powell said.
“They always talk to the young guys about their commitment and just working together and following the program and playing their role,” he said. “Everybody has a role, and everybody’s role is different. And how would you play your role? If you play your role and everybody plays the role that they have been given, we have a chance to have a lot of success.”
It is not going to be a rebuilding year, despite the graduations.
A strong group of juniors are expected to return. Evans was the leading scorer, and Appiah was starting to show his potential this season, as well. Evans averaged over 13 points per game, and Appiah averaged close to seven.
Connors and Russell are other players that are expected to do well with expanded roles on both offense and defense, and there were also some younger players on the team that didn’t get to play as much because of the deep, senior class.
“I am definitely looking forward to the future,” coach Powell said. “It is always good when you have your leading scorer coming back. It makes things a lot easier.”
But even with all of the success from the past two years, there is expected to be plenty of motivation for next year’s senior class to help complete some “unfinished business.”
“It’s time to come out and try to get ourselves over that hump and try to get ourselves to the state tournament,” coach Powell said.
