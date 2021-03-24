Cooper boys basketball didn’t take long to take over the 6AAAA section semifinal March 19 against Armstrong in a battle of Robbinsdale schools.
The Hawks (15-2 overall) dominated the Falcons 84-57, jumping out to a 29-point lead in the first half and never trailing in the entire game.
Seniors David Osayameh, Davion Evans and Broderick Powell Jr. started the scoring to build an 8-0 lead. Evans and Powell Jr. knocked down 3-pointers, and Osayameh scored inside on a pass by Powell Jr.
Evans later pushed the floor after a turnover and was able to score and get the foul for a 3-point play, and junior Prince Appiah added a couple of offensive putbacks to push the lead to 17-4.
Evans added another steal and got the ball to Powell Jr, who rushed down the floor and found senior Tyson Dallas for a basket to make it 25-5.
The fast break was a theme for the Cooper attack with steals and forced turnovers quickly being turned into points. And even in the half court, the ball movement was keeping Armstrong off balance.
Evans added another 3-point play, and an Appiah steal led to a Powell Jr. layup to make it 32-10.
The Falcons ended the first half on an 11-4 run, but the Hawks scored the first few baskets in the second half, as well.
A Powell Jr. steal led to an Appiah basket, and an Appiah steal led to a Powell Jr. basket on consecutive plays to start the half.
Evans also remained hot in the second half with a couple of more baskets and some free throws.
Evans finished with 23 points, and Appiah added 17. Powell Jr. and Dallas each chipped in 10 points, and seniors Majay Murphy and Anthony Clay-Traczyk both had six points.
