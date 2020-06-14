To Cooper baseball coach Tim Palm, words aren’t enough to help players with the lost 2020 season.
But the Hawks’ seven seniors – Riley Evans, Sherrod Russell, Sam Thurston, Jack Olson, Ethan Maki, Kellen Andler and Daniel Fournier – and senior manager Maggie Kohl showed off the traits Palm said he tries to instill at Cooper by joining the community.
On May 18, even with no season, the annual flower fundraiser was still held. The event was organized by Sara Thurston, Sam’s mother, and over 20 people signed on to sell flowers – which were delivered by Gertens.
When Palm arrived at the school, the front staff parking lot was filled with rows of flowers. There were seniors unloading the trucks and sorting the flowers. Parents were there helping. Former players’ parents – like Tim and Pam Primmer – were also there.
The fundraiser usually brings in $30,000 to $34,000 and even without a season and in the midst of a pandemic, the event brought in over $22,000 – $8,000 of which goes to the program.
“It was pretty emotional looking at all of this,” Palm said. “It kind of brings you back to – it’s not all about the wins and losses but is about what really matters. It is about community and communication and character and life lessons.”
And that is exactly what Palm said is the purpose of the Hawks’ baseball program.
Palm graduated from Cooper in 1988, and he took over the baseball program in 1999. He said he didn’t ask for the job, but Barb Lehman asked him a few times until he finally accepted.
Palm does things a little differently than some other coaches in that he emphasizes those who chose to be a Hawk. He doesn’t recruit. He doesn’t go to youth games and talk to parents.
Instead, he focused on the tight community of the high school.
It really begins once the students come to Cooper, as the Armstrong Cooper Youth Baseball Association is a little more separated because not all of the players end up in the same high school.
“The parents are still there and the players are still there, and they still believe in Cooper,” Palm said. “It’s truly like family. It’s amazing. Each kid matters. I don’t care who you are, what culture you’re from, and that’s how we go about our business.”
Palm said there were times he was talking to a player on his team and his wife, Gretchen Wurzer Palm, the drama director at Cooper, or Brooke Schaefer, who teaches with Palm, would ask him who the student was because they hadn’t seen them before.
Palm would answer, “He’s a baseball player.”
“What I have always tried to build with this program, it is not about wins and losses, it is about character,” Palm said. “These kids have shown it. They’ve owned it. They’ve done it.”
When it comes to the lost 2020 season, Palm said no words can really help with what is going on, and he can’t imagine what they are feeling.
While many of the players are multiple-sport athletes, there are single-sport athletes too. And they were hoping and wishing to get to play during the month when the season was initially suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and before the official cancellation on April 23.
But he said the bottom line is that the seniors are all just really good kids.
“They are good students or good community members,” Palm said. “They are good baseball players or good people, come from good families. I’m blessed.”
Fired up to play in 2020
The Hawks were excited to play out the 2020 season. The last few years had been tough wins-and-losses wise, but there was a lot of optimism for improvement – especially with the pitching staff.
There were many arms expected to bring a lot of depth this season – Evans, Thurston, Olson, junior Spencer Niebuhr and sophomore Donte Williams to name a few.
“I really thought we were going to pitch a lot better this year and we were going to win with Spencer and Donte,” Palm said. “We had a lot of people who could step on the bump.”
There was also the excitement to play with some field improvements as well.
Over the winter, a new scoreboard was added, and the original dugouts from 1964 were finally replaced with some newer ones. Palm said that they are large and amazing.
There were also some sheds added behind home plate, a garage with a PA system, a concession stand, some storage and some locker room improvements.
“Kids take a lot of pride in taking care of the field,” Palm said. “But we didn’t have the aesthetics, if you will, with the building and concessions and dugouts, so yeah, everyone was fired up.”
As for next season, Palm said he is going to let everything play out before he begins to focus on what the team will look like. Niebuhr and Williams are two players expected back that will look to lead.
But at the moment, Palm is letting some time pass before he starts thinking about expectations.
