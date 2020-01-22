Armstrong wrestling is still trying to get healthier to field a more complete lineup, and many of the younger wrestlers still have a ways to go before they can compete at a consistent level.
But there have been several positives and many wrestlers are beginning to show signs of improvement. Gaining a varsity toughness is key for everyone.
“I knew coming in this year, it was going to be rough wins-and-losses wise,” coach Bill McCloskey said. “But I kind of put that out of my head. And then it got in my head again, and then I have to empty it from my head and just realize where we are at. I want to get the guys the best matches that they can to continue to improve those guys.”
The Falcons were short-handed Jan. 16 while hosting a triple dual against Park Center and Ogilvie. They fell to the Pirates 42-31 while taking six forfeits, and they used several JV wrestlers to fill the lineup in a close 40-39 loss to Ogilvie.
“I thought our guys wrestled well against Park Center,” coach Bill McCloskey said. “We just have so many holes right now, and that makes it really tough. But we have young kids that are trying hard and want to compete.”
Senior James Ohm, who won both of his matches by pins on Thursday, is one example of what can happen with continuous work.
McCloskey said that Ohm came in as a seventh-grader, and he is now showing signs of what he is capable of.
“Ohm has been pretty much on a mission this year,” McCloskey said. “He knows what he wants to do, and he knows what he needs to do. He’s just been a rock that way. I point him out all the time.
“He worked and worked and worked and took his lumps, and now he is dishing them out. And that is an awesome example for these guys.”
Ohm pinned Park Center sophomore Kellen Kopp at 195 pounds in 3 minutes, 31 seconds after earning a 3-point near fall with the advantage in the second period.
He also pinned Ogilvie freshman Landen Halvorson at 220 in 3:51. He had three takedowns before putting Halvorson on his back.
Freshman Matthew Sweeney has also become a key wrestler to start meets. He defeated Park Center sophomore Steven Dolomengi 12-3 at 113 pounds and also pinned Ogilvie seventh-grader Kage Maciej in 49 seconds, also at 113 pounds.
Sweeney had two takedowns in the first period against Dolomengi and scored a reversal to go up 6-3 after two periods. He added a takedown and a 3-point near fall to get the major decision. He also had a takedown against Maciej.
“He is a legit 106-pounder that’s an above-average wrestler, and that’s a good way to start a meet,” McCloskey said.
Junior Sean Wright had two wins. He pinned Park Center sophomore Sam Paye in 1:53 at 220 pounds, and he pinned Ogilvie junior Riley Lambert in 28 seconds at heavyweight.
Eighth-grader Sam Cybyske also earned two wins, both at 120 pounds. He defeated Park Center sophomore Rodiah Adeduntan 5-0 with a takedown in the first period and a reversal in the third.
Cybyske also won a hard-fought 4-3 decision over Ogilvie eighth-grader Hayden Bolling with two takedowns in the first period and resolved to avoid a near-fall in the third while Bolling had the advantage.
“(Cybyske) is starting to figure it out a little bit, but I have to keep it in my head that they have a lot of learning to do,” McCloskey said.
Junior Brendan Ha also earned a win at 145 pounds, pinning Park Center junior Victor Perez-Meza 50 seconds after a reversal in the first period. He was pinned in 1:48 against Ogilvie junior Ethan Warren.
Freshman Nathan Albrecht also earned a win, pinning Ogilvie sophomore Greyson Pike in 22 seconds at 138 pounds.
Sophomore Amauri Easley and freshman Andrew Hunter both finished 1-1, as well.
Hunter pinned Ogilvie senior Hunter Anderson in 1:30 at 182 pounds, and he dropped a 4-0 decision to Park Center sophomore Amarion Carter.
Easley lost a 7-1 decision to Park Center senior Jonathan Oyedokun at 152 pounds, but he bounced back to dominate his match against Ogilvie freshman Ethan Houtsma at 160.
Easley two takedowns and two 3-point near falls in the first period against Houtsma and added a reversal and a 2-point near fall in the second period before getting a pin in 3:29.
McCloskey said that Easley’s athleticism and his raw talent allows him to look really good at times, but his lack of a defined plan for a match can also make things go wrong at times.
“For a while, he’s got away with being athletic and knowing some stuff and being able to funk his way around it – pull off some moves that most people couldn’t but he could,” McCloskey said. “And now, as he is getting more mature and climbing up in weight classes a bit and you get against stronger guys, I don’t see a lot of definition in him right now in terms of what he is doing consistently, and I think that that is something that is hurting him.”
McCloskey said that working with Easley on a plan and an identity for what kind of wrestler he is will be important as his career progresses.
“If he can do that, then his athleticism can kick in on those scramble moments,” McCloskey said. “And we need to start doing it now because time is ticking, and he has to be good at those things.”
Freshmen Eli Hetteen and Jacob Newberger were other youngsters that got some varsity experience Thursday, though both lost.
McCloskey said that Hetteen is a “pretty good wrestler that just needs to get that varsity toughness in him.” He dropped a 12-2 major decision to Ogilvie freshman Justin Plemel.
Newberger is a first-year wrestler that just needs more match experience. He was pinned in 1:20 against Ogilvie sophomore Rhett Hudoba.
“I asked him if he was ready to go and if he wanted to do it, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’ll go for it.’ So that took a lot of heart,” McCloskey said. “Was that the best thing to do with Newberger? I don’t know, but I hope he got a little tougher. And he came off the mat still smiling, so that was a good sign.”
The balance of getting guys matches and still trying to allow them to stay positive when taking their lumps is what makes having an inexperienced team so hard, McCloskey said.
“They have to have fun, but yet they need to get tough because if they don’t get tough and keep losing, then that is no fun anymore,” he said. “As a coach, you always want more, and you want them to go faster – learn this faster or do this better. And they each have their own different time zone. Some get it right away, and some take more work.
“Even the kids that need more work and take more work can be good.”
