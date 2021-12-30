Robbinsdale Armstrong wrestling looks to have many athletes back for the 2021-22 season and also added to its numbers with 22 newcomers.
While many of the newer wrestlers will have a little bit of a learning curve and will most likely get time on the mat on the junior varsity team, the depth is always nice in one of the toughest sports when it comes to injuries.
Senior Amauri Easley is one of the top returners for the Falcons. Easley, who is now listed at 170 pounds, wrestled at 182 points last year and had 21 wins with 15 pinfalls.
Easley advanced to the 5AAA-6AAA state individual prelims – as the Minnesota State High School League shook up the normal format to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, especially since state was actually at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
This season, the state tournament will be back at the Xcel Energy Center, so the format is expected to go back to the pre-pandemic days, as well.
Easley finished fourth in the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims, and he will definitely be a contender to make state again – even if it is the old format with only two wrestlers advancing from each weight class from the section meets.
Junior Eli Heteen is another returner that advanced to the 5AAA-6AAA state prelims last season at 126 pounds. Heteen, who is now listed at 138 pounds, had 11 wins including four pinfalls and will look to build on last season.
Freshman Ian Anderson returns after collecting 13 wins, including eight pinfalls, at 126 pounds last season. Anderson is now listed at 145.
Sophomore Sam Cybyske had nine wins last season, including four pinfalls, at 138 pounds, but he is now listed at 160.
Senior Ethan Imbach had five wins at 220 pounds, and junior Joseph Longen had five wins at 220. Both are back.
Freshman Avery Oseth also returns after winning four matches at 145 pounds. He is now listed at 160.
Junior heavyweights Joey Cronin and Mason Hartman and sophomore 170-pounder Nathaniel Zeon also had experience on the mat a season ago. Junior Gage Senear (152) and sophomore Amelia Hermanson (106) are also both back.
Junior heavyweight Andrew Hunter, who was listed as ineligible in mid-December, had 10 wins last season.
There is a large number of newcomers with several weight classes getting some depth.
At 106, sophomore Benjamin Stark, freshman Evan Philippi and seventh-grader Andrew Ankeny join the team. Seventh-grader Dereck Tingle (113), sophomore Jacob Adem (126) and eighth-grader Henry Cronin (145) are also with the team now.
At 152, senior Jangura Bliss, junior Ameerah Harris and freshman Misael Sanchez-Sanchez are now with the team, and senior Evan Johnson is listed at 160.
Freshmen Fred Dassin and Amanuel Adane are at 170, and junior Henry Smith and eighth-grader Jamison Smith are at 195. Senior X’zavies James, junior Jasuan Barnes, sophomore Nijal Johnson and freshman Devin Lopez are at 220
Junior Hebano Sultan and sophomores Trevor Imbach, Nolan Johnson and Angelous Matthews are listed as heavyweights.
They will need to make up for several spots that have opened up with junior Diego Terriquez (11 wins) not on the roster this season and graduates Devin Ankeny (16 wins), Sean Wright (17 wins), Brendon Ha and Noah Lindgren.
Section preview
Armstrong plays in the challenging 5AAA section with St. Michael Albertville, Wayzata, Park Center, Osseo, Maple Grove, Rogers and Hopkins.
St. Michael-Albertville was ranked first in the Dec. 9 rankings, and Wayzata was ranked 10th.
STMA has 12 wrestlers ranked in their respective weight classes. Senior Cole Becker (152), juniors Parker Janssen (138), Mason Mills (113), sophomore Jed Wester (160) and freshman Landon Robideau (126) are all ranked first.
Senior Caleb Thoennes (132) is ranked second, and senior Owen Barthel (heavyweight) is ranked third. Sophomore Ian Schultz (120) and eighth-grader Chase Mills (106) are both ranked sixth, and senior Jimmy Heil (170), junior Bryon Sauvy (182) and sophomore Eli Davis (145) are all ranked ninth.
Becker will be looking to win another state title after winning it all at 128 pounds a season ago.
Wester was a state runner-up at 145 pounds last season, and Janssen was a state runner-up at 126. Robideau was a state runner-up at 120, and Thoennes was a state runner-up at 113.
Mason Mills was third at 106.
Wayzata has five wrestlers ranked. Sophomores Luke Koenen (106), Logan Swenson (120) and Dominic Heim (220) are all ranked second. Juniors Kyler Wong (145) and Adam Cherne (170) are both ranked third.
Swenson was a state runner-up at 106 pounds last season. Cherne took fourth at 160, and Heim finished fifth at 182.
Osseo and Maple Grove each have three ranked wrestlers.
Senior Jacob Meissner will be looking to defend his state title at 220 pounds, and he is ranked first this season. Senior Aidan Wayne is ranked fifth at 195 pounds, and senior John Lundstrom is ranked sixth at 152 pounds.
Maple Grove junior Max Johnson (145) and freshman Ben Schultz (152) are both ranked fourth, and senior Luis Haro is ranked sixth at heavyweight.
Rogers has two ranked wrestlers, and Park Center has one.
Senior Isaiah Brown is ranked sixth at 182, and senior Max Ricks is ranked ninth at 126 for Rogers.
Park Center senior Ismael Kante is ranked ninth at 195.
