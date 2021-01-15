Armstrong wrestling is expected to return most of its lineup from a year ago, but there some notable graduations.
James Ohm was the lone state qualifier, winning a section title and finishing with 25 wins at heavyweight. Roger Massman and Francis Seasay also graduated after a combined eight wins, mostly at 160 pounds.
Seniors Sean Wright and Brandon Ha, junior Amauri Easley and sophomores Mathew Sweeney and Diego Terriquez all had double-digit wins for the Falcons last season.
Easley finished with 23 wins, including 10 pins, and was fifth overall at 145 pounds in the 5AA section meet. Sweeney had 21 wins, including 10 pins, and was fourth at sections at 106 pounds.
Wright finished with 20 wins, including 10 pins, and was fourth overall at sections at 220 pounds, and Terriquez had 17 wins, including eight pins. He was sixth at 138 pounds at sections and also took third at the Minnesota Ninth-Grade and under Wrestling League regional 5 qualifier.
Ha was also sixth at sections at 152 pounds. He finished with 11 wins, including five pins.
Sophomore Andrew Hunter (182 pounds) and freshman Sam Cybyske (113 pounds) both finished with eight wins. Sophomore Eli Heteen was sixth at sections at 113 pounds and finished with seven wins.
Senior Devin Ankeny had five wins at 126 pounds, and junior Ethan Imbach finished with six wins at 182 pounds. Senior Noah Lindgren won three times at 160 pounds.
The varsity lineup usually took forfeits at 120, 132, 170 and 195 pounds last season.
Sophomores Rom Rivera Delgado (120 pounds) and Joey Cronin (220 pounds) both had six wins on junior varsity. Nathan Albrecht (145 pounds) also had six wins.
Sophomores Jacob Newberger (113 pounds) and Mason Hartman (170) pounds also won some matches on junior varsity a year ago.
This season is expected to be a challenge, especially for inexperienced wrestlers. Practices were delayed until Jan. 4, and matches resume at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, with the Falcons hosting Rocori and Coon Rapids in a triple dual.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the delays since November, and pandemic protocols will still be in place for a shortened, more localized schedule. Postseason plans are also not finalized by the Minnesota High School League yet.
Section preview
Armstrong plays in the 5AAA section, which has Class 3A ranked teams St. Michael-Albertville (third), Wayzata (fourth) and Osseo (honorable mention).
STMA defeated Wayzata in the 5AAA team section and finished third overall at state. STMA has six individuals ranked.
Junior Caleb Thoennes is ranked first at 106 pounds, and junior Cole Becker is ranked second at 145 pounds. Sophomore Parker Janssen is ranked third at 126 pounds. Freshman Jed Wester is ranked third at 152 pounds. Eighth-grader Landon Robideau is ranked third at 113 pounds, and senior Isaiah Mlsna is ranked seventh at 132 pounds.
Robideau was a state runner-up at 106 pounds, and Janssen finished fourth at state at 113 pounds. Becker finished third at state at 138 pounds, and Wester took fifth at state at 120 pounds. Mlsna also made state.
Wayzata has eight ranked individuals. Senior Cael Swenson is ranked first at 152 pounds, and senior Cayden Homme is ranked second at 195 pounds. Sophomore Calvin Lonnquist is ranked second at 126 pounds, and sophomore Kyler Wong is ranked second at 132 pounds.
Freshman Logan Swenson is ranked fourth at 106 pounds, and sophomore Adam Cherne is ranked ninth at 138 pounds. Senior Adam El-Damir is ranked ninth at 160 pounds, and freshman Dominic Heim is ranked ninth at 170 pounds.
Cael Swenson won a state title at 138 pounds, and Homme finished second at state at 182 pounds. Lonnquist finished third overall at state at 113 pounds, and Wong finished fourth at state at 126 pounds.
Cherne, El-Damir and Heim also advanced to state last season.
Osseo senior Jagger Schack is ranked second at 220 pounds, and junior Jacob Meissner is ranked third at 182 pounds. Meissner and Schack both finished fourth at state.
Rogers senior Will Yasseri is ranked fifth at 152 pounds, and junior Max Ricks is ranked seventh at 113 pounds. Both advanced to state last season.
Park Center junior Ismael Kante is ranked 10th overall at 170 pounds.
Cooper and Maple Grove are also in the 5AAA section.
