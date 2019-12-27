Armstrong wrestling lost several top athletes from its program after last season, but there are plenty Falcons ready to make a leap in 2019-20.
Seniors James Ohm and Caleb Ley, junior Devin Ankeny, sophomore Amauri Easley, freshmen Diego Terriquez and eighth-grader Sam Cybyske are some of the top returners to the program.
They will need to help fill the gaps left by graduates Ben Mennenga (35 wins at 145), Logan Ehlenz (30 wins at 182), Jaylan Young (21 wins at 138), Mark Smith (16 wins at 138), Joe Jamison (12 wins at heavyweight) and Guissepe Ue (nine wins at 160).
Armstrong also lost sophomore Aceyn Meyer, who is now with Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Meyer had 23 wins and took fifth at 106 pounds in the 5AAA section meet last season.
Ley, Easley and Ohm look to be the top returners for Armstrong.
Ley had 25 wins at 195 pounds last season and took eighth at sections. He was an offensive lineman for the football team this past fall.
Easley finished with 24 wins at 138 pounds last season and took fourth at sections. He is listed at 152 pounds this year. Ohm had 22 wins and took fifth at 220 pounds at sections. He is most likely going to go from 195 to 220 pounds throughout the season.
Terriquez had 18 wins last season and is now at 138 pounds, and Ankeny finished with 14 wins and will be at 132 pounds. Cybyske had six wins with some experience last season and is now at 113 pounds.
Seniors Francis Seasay (160/170), Roger Massmann (160), Fernando Ayala (182) and Kevin Ramos (heavyweight), juniors Lance Schwartz (145) and Sean Wright (220/heavyweight), sophomore Ethan Imbach (182) and freshmen Mathew Sweeney (106) and Rom Rivera Delgado (120) are also seeing time on the mat early this season.
Opening the season
Armstrong started the season Dec. 5 and fell 67-3 against Hastings and 40-37 against Irondale.
Sweeney (106) had a 5-2 decision against Derek Steinke in the Hastings match, and he also had a 6-4 decision against Mathew Arhens in the Irondale match.
Ankeny (132), Schwartz (145), Massmann (160), Ohm (195) and Wright (220) all had pins against Irondale, and Easley (152) won a 13-0 major decision over Christopher Zuniga.
The Falcons finished eighth overall Dec. 7 at the Don Meyers Fridley Invitational with 67 points.
Ohm finished 2-1 at 195 pounds with a 5-0 decision against Fridley’s Vernon Lane and a 6-3 decision against Minneapolis Washburn’s Jake Larson to make the first-place match. He dropped a 7-2 decision to Hopkins’ RJ Chakolis.
Ankeny finished 2-2 and took fourth at 126 pounds, including a 7-5 decision over Patrick Henry’s Lucky Lee to make the third-place match.
Sweeney was 2-2 at 106 pounds with a pin and a major decision.
Armstrong lost a 60-15 dual against Cannon Falls and a 64-18 dial against Lakeville South on Dec. 12.
Easley had a 10-5 decision over Sam Ludden, and Massmann and Wright both had pins against Cannon Falls.
Terriquez added a pin against Lakeville South, and Sweeney and Ohm both had forfeit wins.
