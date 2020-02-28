Armstrong senior James Ohm worked hard to make the leap in his level of competition from junior to senior year, and his effort paid off in a big way.
Ohm (21-13) won three close decisions at heavyweight Feb. 22 in the 5AAA individual wrestling section at St. Michael-Albertville, earning a section championship and a trip to the state meet this weekend.
Ohm won by a combined score of 11-7. He first edged STMA’s Owen Barthel 2-1 in the quarterfinals, and then he edged Cooper’s Gabriel Morales 5-3 in the semifinals.
His toughness continued in the first-place match where Ohm edged Wayzata’s Jac Carver 4-3.
Besides Ohm’s success, the Falcons also had six other placewinners.
Junior Sean Wright (15-14) took fourth at 220 pounds. He dropped a tough 12-10 sudden victory in overtime to Park Center’s Sam Paye but bounced back with a pin over Maple Grove’s Logan Jaeger in 4 minutes, 46 seconds.
Wright also won an 8-6 decision over STMA’s Toby Dehn but was pinned by Paye in 3:36 in the third-place match.
Freshman Matthew Sweeney (19-17) also placed fourth. He pinned Maple Grove’s Braydon Kaiser in 16 seconds in the 106-pound quarterfinals, and he later pinned Osseo’s Alexander True in 35 seconds in the consolation semifinals.
Sweeney was pinned in 1:23 to Wayzata’s Elijah Wald in the third-place match.
Sophomore Amauri Easley (19-19) pinned Osseo’s Dylan Jackson in the 145-pound fifth-place match to take fifth.
Junior Brendon Ha (9-15) won a 7-3 decision over Rogers’ Caleb Climaco to open the 152-pound bracket, but he later was pinned in the fifth-place match in 3:46 to Climaco to finish sixth overall.
Freshman Diego Terriquez (11-21) and eighth-grader Eli Heteen (6-17) both finished sixth overall at 138 and 113 pounds, respectively.
Junior Noah Lindgren (3-9) and sophomore Ethan Imbach (4-12) also participated at sections at 160 and 182 pounds, respectively.
