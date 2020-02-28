Coming up

James Ohm represents Armstrong in the AAA individual state wrestling meet Friday-Saturday, Feb. 28-29 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. The prelims begin at 9 a.m. Friday, and the quarterfinals start at 4 p.m. The semifinals and consolation quarterfinals and semifinals begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the place matches and finals begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.