Armstrong senior James Ohm fights to avoid a pin against Minneapolis Washburn's Vincent Gladbach Feb. 28 in the Class 3A individual state wrestling meet at Xcel Energy Center. Ohm was edged 3-1.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong senior James Ohm fell just short of advancing to the AAA state individual wrestling quarterfinals Feb. 28 at Xcel Energy Center.

Ohm (21-15 overall) opened state against Minneapolis Washburn senior Vincent Gladbach, and the two heavyweight wrestlers remained scoreless after one period.

In the second period, Ohm was awarded a penalty point, but Ohm started on the bottom and couldn’t earn an escape.

Ohm did fight to avoid being turned for two minutes, expending a lot of energy to avoid being put on a shoulder.

Gladbach earned an escape in the third period to tie the match, and the two wrestlers started grappling again to try and get the winning takedown.

Gladbach scored the takedown with 1 minute, 8 seconds to go, and Ohm once again resisted being turned. But Ohm couldn’t get the escape and fell 3-1 to end his season and high school career.

Gladbach ended up reaching the podium with a sixth-place finish.

