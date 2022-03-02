Armstrong sophomore Eli Heteen came the closest to a state berth Feb. 26 in the 5AAA individual wrestling tournament at Rogers High School.

Heteen led the Falcons, which had seven individual medalists, with a third-place finish in the 126-pound bracket with his only loss against the eventual second-place wrestler, a 4-0 decision against Wayzata’s Elijah Wald in the semifinals.

Senior Amauri Easley (160) and seventh-grader Dereck Tingle (106) added fourth-place finishes, and senior Jangura Bliss (145), junior Joey Cronin (heavyweight), sophomores Benjamin Stark (113) and Sam Cybyske (152) and freshman Devin Lopez (220) all took sixth.

Heteen (27-20) started his bracket with a pin over Osseo’s Marcel Roman in just 12 seconds, and he battled Rogers’ Brian Ramola in the consolation semifinals and had two takedowns and a 3-point near fall before he earned a pin in 5 minutes, 38 seconds to make the third-place match.

The third-place match was tougher as Heteen took a 4-3 lead after two periods with a takedown and a few escapes against Maple Grove’s Rufus Bartee. Bartee retook the lead with an escape and a takedown in the third, but Heteen escaped and scored a takedown with just one second to go to earn the 7-6 decision.

Heteen didn’t get a chance at second-place wrestleback as Wald fell in a 24-9 technical fall against STMA’s Landon Robideau in the first-place match.

Easley (26-14) started his bracket strong with a pin in 2:22 over Osseo’s Devin Williams in the quarterfinals.

Easley took a 3-2 lead after a takedown against Wayzata’s Isaiah Schmitz in the semifinals, but Schmitz retook the lead with a reversal and later had another reversal in the second that led to a pin in 3:43 that knocked Easley into the consolation semifinals.

Easley kept his season alive with a 12-8 win over Park Center’s Mark Haba to advance to the third-place match. Two takedowns and a 3-point near fall have Easley an 8-4 lead after two periods. Easley added a reversal and two escapes in the third.

Easley then went up against eventual state qualifier Hopkins’ Patrick Kubisa in the third-place match. Easley started strong with a takedown in the first, but a reversal and a 3-point near fall in the final five seconds of the period led to a 5-2 deficit. Kubisa ended up pinning Easley in 2:46.

Tingle (14-17) had two takedowns in a close 5-2 decision over Maple Grove’s Evan Kilgard before being pinned by STMA’s Chase Mills in 1:09 in the semifinals.

Tingle bounced back with a 53-second pin over Park Center seventh-grader Alex Brennan in the consolation semifinals, but he fell to Rogers’ Grady Weinbrenner in a 14-1 major decision in the third-place match.

Bliss (4-14) and Cybyske (14-22) needed a win in the consolation bracket to get on the podium.

Bliss pinned Rogers’ Jase Carlson in 59 seconds before being pinned by Osseo’s Kenrick Kisch in 1:15 in the consolation semifinals and by Maple Grove’s Noah Fox in 1:19 in the fifth-place match.

Cybyske pinned Park Center’s Jacob Hansen in 2:27 in his consolation match, and he was pinned by Maple Grove’s Ben Schultz in 40 seconds in the consolation semifinals and by Wayzata’s Caleb Wald in 1:13 in the fifth-place match.

Lopez (0-7) and Stark (7-13) were guaranteed podium spots with only six wrestlers in their bracket, and Joey Cronin (16-20) earned a bye on the consolation side with his seed. So all three didn’t need a win to earn a medal.

Juniors Joseph Longen (195) and Henry Smith (182), freshman Fred Dassin (170) and seventh-grader Henry Cronin (132) also participated.

Longen and Dassin nearly made the podium but fell just short in their consolation matches. Longen (14-22) fell 6-3 to Park Center freshman Mohamed Bamba, but the match was tied 3-3 after two periods. Longen had a takedown in the loss and only trailed by one before Bamba clinched the win with a takedown late in the third.

Dassin (5-12) trailed Osseo’s Matthew Grassie 5-1 after two periods but scored two takedowns in the third to make it close. There just wasn’t enough time for the comeback in a 7-5 decision loss.

Henry Cronin finished the season 5-18, and Smith was 4-11.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments