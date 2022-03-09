Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson gets ready for the 100-pound semifinals March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson was one of the first two matches of the MSHSL state girls wrestling tournament in state history.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson gets ready for the 100-pound semifinals March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson was one of the first two matches of the MSHSL state girls wrestling tournament in state history.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson attempts to turn Wayzata's Maddie Alexander in the 100-pound third-place match March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson fell 7-1 and ended up fourth in the first ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson attempts to keep control against Wayzata's Maddie Alexander in the 100-pound third-place match March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson fell 7-1 and ended up fourth at state.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson stands on the podium March 5 in the state wrestling tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. Hermanson finished fourth overall in the first ever MSHSL state girls wrestling tournament.
Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson participated in the first-ever Minnesota State High School League girls state wrestling tournament March 5 at Xcel Energy Center.
Hermanson (9-9 overall) made it to state at 100 pounds after taking second in her bracket behind Wayzata junior Maddie Alexander in the section 5-8 tournament Feb. 19.
That set up Hermanson’s match against the section 1-4 champion Simley seventh-grader Charli Raymond.
Raymond quickly scored a takedown against Hermanson and won by pinfall in 59 seconds, and Raymond eventually became the first MSHSL girls state wrestling champion with a 10-0 major decision over Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore.
Hermanson settled for the third-place match and a section final rematch against Alexander. Hermanson trailed 2-1 to Alexander in the second after an escape, but two stalling penalties awarded a point to Alexander.
In the third, two more penalty points for locking hands while in control were called against Hermanson, and Alexander added a reversal as Hermanson fell 7-1.
While Hermanson didn’t win at state, there were guaranteed medals for the four qualifiers. Hermanson still left as the state’s fourth best wrestler at 100 pounds in 2021-22 and was able to reach the podium.
For 30 seconds in Hermanson’s semifinal match and the one between Alexander and Elsmore, no other matches were taking place to mark the historic moment of the first-ever MSHSL-sanctioned girls state tournament.
The crowd cheered and the wrestling matched the excitement throughout the day, as a new chapter was written in MSHSL state wrestling lore.
Hermanson will forever be a part of that history, and Hermanson now has two more years to try and make it back and improve on her fourth-place result on the biggest stage in Minnesota prep wrestling.
