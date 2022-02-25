Armstrong sophomore Amelia Hermanson is off to the first ever MSHSL-sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament after taking second in the 100-pound bracket Feb. 19 in the 5-8 section tournament at Sartell High School.
Hermanson had to get in the tough way by winning a consolation semifinal and a third-place match to force a second-place wrestleback.
Hermanson would win by pinfall over Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning seventh-grader Abby Gindele to score a runner-up finish and a trip to the girls state wrestling semifinals, which are Saturday, March 5, at the Xcel Energy Center.
Hermanson began her tournament with a pin over Bemidji freshman Amber Kremper in 4 minutes, 36 seconds.
But Hermanson was put into the consolation side of the bracket after dropping a 7-4 decision to Wayzata junior Maddie Alexander in the semifinals.
Hermanson powered her way to state though with three straight pins, also pinning Hopkins seventh-grader Raya Koski in 40 seconds and Kremper once again in 1:51.
Because Alexander pinned Gindele in 2:27 to win the section title, Hermanson had the opportunity to get to state with a wrestleback and didn’t disappoint.
Joining Hermanson and Alexander at state in the 100-pound bracket is section 1-4 champion Simley seventh-grader Charli Raymond and Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore.
The girls state semifinals are run during session 5 of the state meet from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on March 5. The state finals are held from 4-8:30 p.m. later that day.
5AAA team section
Armstrong also competed in the 5AAA team section tournament Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The seventh-seeded Falcons had a tough draw against second-seeded Wayzata and fell 73-0.
Wayzata had seven pins, a technical fall, two major decisions and a forfeit win.
The closest match was at 170 pounds with sophomore David Fabel edging freshman Fred Dassin 8-7.
Fabel built a 5-3 lead after two periods, but Dassin fought back with an escape and takedown in the final five seconds. But it was one-point too short.
Senior Amauri Easley also lost by decision at 160 pounds, falling 12-6 to junior Isaiah Schmitz. Easley only trailed 7-6 after two periods but a reversal and 3-point near fall clinched it for Schmitz.
Sophomore Benjamin Stark was pinned in 32 seconds by sixth-ranked sophomore Luke Koenen at 106 pounds, and seventh-grader Dereck Tingle fell 9-0 in a major decision against freshman Jacob Leuthard at 113 pounds. Junior Elijah Wald defeated sophomore Eli Heteen in a 13-2 major decision at 126 pounds, and junior Andrew Larson won by technical fall, 19-3, over seventh-grader Henry Cronin at 132 pounds.
Third-ranked junior Kyler Wong pinned senior Jangura Bliss in 1:19 at 145 pounds, and freshman Caleb Wald pinned sophomore Sam Cybyske in 49 seconds at 152 pounds. Junior Adam Cherne won by pin over junior Henry Smith in 1:03 at 182 pounds, and junior Chase Ullom needed 3:05 to pin junior Joseph Longen at 195 pounds.
Fourth-ranked sophomore Dominic Heim pinned freshman Devin Lopez in 20 seconds at 220 pounds, and senior Austin Franchino pinned junior Joey Cronin in 3:47 at heavyweight.
Wayzata made the final with a 58-22 win over third-seeded Osseo but eventually fell to top-seeded STMA 49-20 in the final. STMA also won 82-0 over Hopkins and 67-3 over Rogers.
Junior Cohen Hoffman won by forfeit at 120 pounds.
