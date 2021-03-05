Armstrong wrestling is now 4-21 overall in dual meets this season with two of the wins coming Feb. 26 against Park Center and Cooper.
The big win for the host Falcons came against Park Center in the first match with Armstrong getting the upset over the Pirates (8-11-1) 37-30.
Sophomore Diego Terriquez had one of the big wins at 152 pounds against Park Center senior Victor Perez-Meza.
Terriquez trailed 4-0 in the second period after two takedowns by Perez-Meza, but he earned an escape and quickly put Perez-Meza on his back after a takedown cut his deficit to 4-3.
Terriquez was able to get the pin win in 3 minutes, 20 seconds to give the Falcons a 24-12 lead.
Junior Amauri Easley took on Park Center junior DeCarlon Henderson next at 160 pounds, and Easley had three takedowns, a reversal and two near falls to win a 14-6 major decision and push the lead to 28-12.
The Pirates had two pins, but freshman Courtney Dickerson was awarded a forfeit win at 195 pounds. That gave Armstrong a 34-24 lead with just two matches to go.
That meant a win by Sean Wright at 220 pounds or a decision loss would clinch the dual for the Falcons. Wright had a tough opponent in junior Kellen Kopp.
The two went back-and-forth for a while, but Kopp took a 5-2 lead with a takedown in the second period.
Wright came back with an escape with just a few seconds left in the second, and he had an escape in the third and a takedown to take a 6-5 lead.
Kopp followed with a reversal and looked to have a chance to get Wright on his back, but Wright fought out of it and later was awarded a penalty point for an illegal move by Kopp that knotted the score at 7-7.
Wright had a reversal with under 15 seconds to go and ended up getting the 9-7 win to clinch the dual for Armstrong.
Sophomore Eli Heteen had a pin win in 4:41 over junior Steven Dolomengi at 120 pounds to start the dual after two double forfeits.
Heteen trailed 5-2 in the third before a reversal and the pin soon afterward.
Senior Devin Ankeny pinned junior Rodiat Adeduntan at 132 pounds. Ankeny was taken down, but he quickly had a reversal and turned it into a pin.
Later in the triple dual, Armstrong defeated Cooper 42-18 in the Robbinsdale Rumble.
The Hawks are short on numbers this season and took several forfeits, so the two teams only wrestled six matches and both had three pin wins.
Senior Brendon Ha pinned sophomore D’Meterias Anderson in 47 seconds at 152 pounds, and Easley pinned senior Deante Porter in 2:52 at 170 pounds. Wright added a pin win in 2:35 at heavyweight against junior Khaden Dorsey.
Saturday
The Falcons stayed at home for another triple dual Feb. 27 and fell 36-26 to Champlin Park and 54-27 to Zimmerman.
Sophomore Andrew Hunter, Heteen and Easley earned non-forfeit wins against the Rebels.
Heteen won a 17-5 major decision over sophomore Hudson Tetrick at 120 pounds. He had five takedowns, a reversal and two near falls.
Easley added a 9-0 major decision win over senior Matthew Knight at 160 pounds. Easley had two takedowns, a near fall and a reversal.
Hunter closed the dual with a pin over Champlin Park senior Isaiah Wong at heavyweight in 2:50. Hunter had a takedown in the second period before getting the pin.
Against Zimmerman, Easley and Wright earned non-forfeit wins.
Easley pinned sophomore Max Gastonczik in 4:50 at 170 pounds. Easley had three takedowns, a reversal and two near falls before the pin.
Wright, who lost a tough 6-1 decision to Champlin Park senior Gavin Rosstedt at 220 pounds earlier in the day, was able to win a close 5-4 decision against Zimmerman senior Steven Weiser.
Wright took a 3-2 lead with a reversal in the third period, and he later had a takedown to gain a 5-3 lead with 35 seconds left.
Wright was called for his second stalling to cut his lead to 5-4 with nine seconds to go, but he was able to defend against an escape and get the decision win.
