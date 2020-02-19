Armstrong wrestling had the tough draw of taking on second-seeded and seventh-ranked Wayzata Feb. 14 in the opening round of the 5AAA team section at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
The Falcons were only able to win one match in a 78-3 loss to the Trojans, which lost in the final against second-ranked STMA.
Junior Sean Wright earned the lone win for Armstrong with an 8-1 decision over Wayzata’s Austin Franchino at 220 pounds.
The Falcons took forfeits at 120, 126, 132, 170, 195 and heavyweight and lost by pinfall in seven other matches.
JV conference
Armstrong was at the Northwest Suburban Conference JV tournament Feb. 8 and picked up two podium spots.
Freshman Arrien Jones pinned Champlin Park’s Calvin Heitzman in 1 minute, 12 seconds to earn a spot in the 152-pound semifinals. Jones later finished fourth.
Freshman Eli Heteen won twice to earn a sixth-place finish at 1-6 pounds. Heteen defeated Andover’s Jackson Dokken in a 17-5 major decision and won a 13-2 major decision over Park Center’s Olivia Sackor.
