p2 spt roa wres wright
Buy Now

Armstrong junior Sean Wright fights for a near fall against Wayzata's Austin Franchino at 220 pounds in the 5AAA team section quarterfinals Feb. 14 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. Wright won by an 8-1 decision for the Falcons' only points in a 78-3 loss to second-seeded Wayzata.

 (Sun Post Staff Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Armstrong wrestling had the tough draw of taking on second-seeded and seventh-ranked Wayzata Feb. 14 in the opening round of the 5AAA team section at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

The Falcons were only able to win one match in a 78-3 loss to the Trojans, which lost in the final against second-ranked STMA.

Junior Sean Wright earned the lone win for Armstrong with an 8-1 decision over Wayzata’s Austin Franchino at 220 pounds.

The Falcons took forfeits at 120, 126, 132, 170, 195 and heavyweight and lost by pinfall in seven other matches.

JV conference

Armstrong was at the Northwest Suburban Conference JV tournament Feb. 8 and picked up two podium spots.

Freshman Arrien Jones pinned Champlin Park’s Calvin Heitzman in 1 minute, 12 seconds to earn a spot in the 152-pound semifinals. Jones later finished fourth.

Freshman Eli Heteen won twice to earn a sixth-place finish at 1-6 pounds. Heteen defeated Andover’s Jackson Dokken in a 17-5 major decision and won a 13-2 major decision over Park Center’s Olivia Sackor.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments