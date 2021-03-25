Junior Amauri Easley and sophomore Eli Heteen both participated in the 5AAA-6AAA state individual prelims March 20 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Easley won his quarterfinal match at 160 pounds with a pin over Waconia junior Gage Mueller in 2 minutes, 21 seconds, but he was pinned in 3:12 by Eden Prairie sophomore Jacory Bates and in 2:35 by Minnetonka freshman Marco Christiansen to end his season.
Heteen was in the 120-pound bracket, but he was pinned in 2:48 by Waconia sophomore Alex Torres and in 1:21 by Minnetonka junior Michael Giovinco.
5AAA section
The Falcons competed in the 5AAA individual section March 17 at St. Michael-Albertville with a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to state, the top four in each weight class advanced to the state preliminaries – which were also broken down into sections with the qualifiers of 5AAA taking on the qualifiers of 6AAA on March 20.
There also weren’t any section finals or other place matches this season. The winners of the semifinals automatically advanced to state, and the losing wrestlers had wrestlebacks to determine the other state qualifiers.
Easley advanced to state at 160 pounds with a pin over Maple Grove senior Mason Carter in 30 seconds. He also won 11-6 over Park Center junior DeCarlon Henderson.
Heteen defeated Osseo freshman Alexander True 6-4 to make state at 120 pounds. He also pinned Park Center seventh-grader Jackson Sanders in 2:45 in the first round of the consolation bracket.
Several others had chances to make state.
Senior Sean Wright pinned Maple Grove junior Bryce Tiber in his first match at 220 pounds, but he lost 10-6 to Park Center junior Kellen Kopp in the semifinals and 8-5 to Wayzata sophomore Gage Opp in the wrestleback.
Senior Devin Ankeny also had a shot at 126 pounds, He won 8-7 against Osseo senior Connor Spanier in the quarterfinals but was pinned in 22 seconds by STMA sophomore Parker Janssen in the semifinals and was edged 9-6 by Maple Grove eighth-grader Thomas Schlangen in the wrestleback.
Senior Brendon Ha was pinned in 3:52 against Wayzata sophomore Isaiah Schmitz in the 145-pound wrestleback, and freshman Courtney Dickerson was pinned in 1:23 against STMA junior Marcus Mueller in the 195-pound wrestleback.
Senior Noah Lindgren (170), junior Ethan Imbach (182) and eighth-grader Avery Oseth (138) also competed.
