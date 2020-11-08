Armstrong volleyball had a delay to the 2020 season due to COVID-19 precautions, but the Falcons have now won three of its first five matches after winning twice last week.
Armstrong (3-2 overall) started the season Oct. 14 with a 3-0 sweep at Totino-Grace, and the Falcons won a 3-2 match at Spring Lake Park on Oct. 26. The girls followed with a 3-0 sweep at Park Center on Oct. 28.
Armstrong 3, Totino-Grace 0
The season opener was delayed about a week, but Armstrong had little rust in a 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 26-24) win on Oct. 14.
Senior Libby Mattila finished with 20 kills to lead the attack. She also had three aces and 10 digs.
Senior Kiya Durant finished with six kills, two blocks, an ace and seven digs, and senior Ryley Frye had 35 assists, 10 digs, three kills, two blocks and two aces.
Junior Kylie Ferguson had 2 1/2 blocks.
Elk River 3, Armstrong 0
The Falcons fell 3-0 (26-28, 16-25, 24-26) Oct. 19 against Elk River at home.
Mattila finished with 13 kills and eight digs, and Durant added 10 kills and 1 1/2 digs. Both also had aces.
Frye added 25 assists, 11 digs and an ace, and sophomore Megan Dailey collected seven digs, two aces and three kills.
Senior Abby Dereje had had five digs.
Champlin Park 3, Armstrong 1
Armstrong hosted Champlin Park Oct. 22 and fell 3-1 (14-25, 25-20, 13-25, 16-25).
Mattila once again led the attack with 12 kills and also had eight digs. Frye finished with 19 assists, four aces, eight digs and three kills.
Durant collected five kills and 11 digs, and senior Abby Dereje had 13 digs. Senior Miya Horel finished with two aces.
Armstrong 3, Spring Lake Park 2
The Falcons came back from a two games to none deficit to topple Spring Lake Park 3-2 (22-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-10) on the road.
Mattila had 20 kills, 16 digs, two aces and a half block. Frye finished with 38 assists, seven digs, six aces five kills and 1 1/2 blocks.
Durant added 12 kills, seven digs, two blocks and an ace. Ferguson collected six kills and 1 1/2 blocks, and Dailey finished with 13 digs and an ace.
Junior Kira Kuebelbeck had five aces, and freshman Madison Fondow had six digs.
Armstrong 3, Park Center 0
Armstrong won its second straight Oct. 28 with a 3-0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-18) sweep at Park Center.
Mattila finished with 16 kills, two aces, seven digs and a half block, and Frye collected 30 assists, eight digs, three kills and an ace.
Ferguson had eight kills, six aces and a block, and Durant finished with eight kills, 10 digs and a half block. Dailey had two aces and five digs.
