It took senior Ryley Frye by surprise.
She hadn’t yet checked her email, and she just came home from a three-hour practice and was out of energy.
Athletic director Larry Tate had called Frye’s father to tell her to check her email. When Frye walked in from practice, her father broke the news and told her she had won the 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award at Armstrong.
Ryley of course screamed, ‘No way,’ as she became very excited to claim the award.
“It was really cool,” Frye said. “I wasn’t tired anymore from practice.”
The Athena Award, which has been around for 49 years, is an award designed to honor high school senior female athletes from Minneapolis-area schools around the city and its suburbs, including private schools.
Athletics, volunteer work and academics are all considered when a winner from each school is chosen.
Frye joins an exclusive list at Armstrong joining recent winners Sierra Smith (2020), Luci Anderson (2019), former teammate Olivia Heckt (2018), Ellee Peterson (2017), Hannah Rudd (2016) and Kelsey Sather (2015). The first three awards at Armstrong went to Jenny Evenson (1973), Heidi Koos (1974) and Kirsten Koos (1975).
“It felt really good to be recognized for something like that,” Frye said. “I’ve been working really hard for a really long time and trying to manage everything. I work and do school and volleyball and try to do as much as I can.”
For the love of volleyball
Frye was a part of the Falcons’ volleyball program – lettering six times.
She started as a right-side hitter until becoming a setter during her sophomore season. As a seventh-grader, she started several varsity games, and she also holds the school record for aces.
As a seventh-grader, she finished with 55 digs, 15 kills, 14 assists, eight aces and 2 1/2 blocks. She followed that season with even more playing time, finishing with 139 kills, 40 aces, 94 digs, nine assists and 3 1/2 blocks as an eighth-grader.
The first season as a setter as a freshman, Frye had 564 assists, 154 digs, 57 kills, 39 aces and 16 1/2 blocks (eight solo, 17 assisted).
As a sophomore, she helped Armstrong advance to the 6AAA section final in 2018 and push eventual section champion Edina to five sets. Frye led the Falcons with 56 aces and 823 assists that season and also had 226 digs, 84 kills and 12 blocks (three solo, 18 assisted).
Frye collected 594 assists, 192 digs, 79 kills, 48 aces and 17 blocks (five solo, 24 assisted) ad a junior, and in a shortened season in 2020, she closed her high school career with 351 assists, 109 digs, 42 kills, 39 aces and eight blocks (three solo, 10 assisted).
Frye also played for the Northern Lights Junior Volleyball club, but her love of the sport and determination to get better started much earlier when she was just 5-years old.
At that time, Frye hadn’t picked a sport yet. She tried out softball, dance and gymnastics and a little bit of basketball but nothing clicked.
But then her uncle Richard Jackson, who coached at Armstrong for a few years, started hitting balls to her on a volleyball court. One instance, Frye was hit in the face and started to have a bloody nose. But she ran, stuffed a tissue in her nostril to stop the bleed and asked for more balls to be hit toward her.
It was then that Frye was put into volleyball year-round, and she made a club team starting at eight years old.
My little 5-year-old self was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so exhilarating,’” Frye said. “I was falling all over the court and diving everywhere before I even knew what diving was. He was like, ‘Oh yeah, she needs to play.’”
Frye said that her uncle was a big reason why she continued to play. She said he helped her learn a lot about how to be a great player and helped her develop some skills to be able to try out for a team like Northern Lights and be successful.
And meeting her teammates and coaches throughout the years has helped her love the sport.
“Going onto the court and being with all my teammates and just learning new things, it just always felt kind of like a home,” Frye said.
Helping out her family
Besides, volleyball. Frye also works and volunteers. She volunteered to help make her middle school yearbook, and she was a part of Feed My Starving Children. She also participated in Relay for Life as a freshman and a sophomore.
Frye also assisted at her great-grandmother’s nursing home in Iowa for two to four weeks during several summers, mostly when she was 10-15 years old.
Frye would go there to give her grandmother a break from taking care of her great-grandmother. She helped make sure her grandmother had some time off to be by herself and do what she needed to do.
“It was just great,” Frye said. “Getting to be around my family that I don’t get to see very much was really awesome. I didn’t think so much about what I was learning back then. I just thought it was a really cool thing. I get to help my grandma and I get to be around my great-grandma and see some cousins.
“It was a lot about what I just thought was right at the time.”
Memories on-and-off the court
Frye said some of her best memories with her volleyball teams were the dress-up days and growing up with older girls taking her under their wing like a big sister.
She said she learned a lot about time management and what it means to be a good teammate and how it is never just about yourself.
She remembers being on the court as a seventh-grader and getting a kill and the student section chanting, ‘She’s a seventh-grader.’
“It felt so fun, and I was just so excited and so young,” Frye said. “And all of the girls were just so supportive. I’ve learned that it is more than just being there by yourself. It is about being a part of a team and wanting to win and wanting to be competitive.”
And then as a sophomore, she was close to helping the Falcons advance to state, as the team went all the way to the section final.
She said that team had a drive to be the best team and were in the gym every day working on game planning and fixing the little things – including defense and communication.
“It was just the little things that added up, and I was like, ‘Wow, this has been a really fun experience,’” she said. “I will never forget the memories with the teams and all of the different teams too.”
Moving on to UTEP
Frye said her time on club and high school teams also helped her learn that if you want something, you have to work really hard to get it.
And one thing she can check off her list is a NCAA Division I volleyball scholarship as she is headed to the University of Texas-El Paso.
Frye said she spent a lot of time talking to coaches around the country, spending hours on the phone to try and find good connections.
UTEP gave her that connection. She said she was excited to work with head coach Ben Wallis and assistant coaches Andrea Beaty and Nick Petrovic.
She said the campus is beautiful and the people that are there said they never want to leave. Frye said she could see why.
Frye is undecided about her major and is possibly going to study psychology or kinesiology, but she does know she wants to minor in Spanish.
Frye has been in Spanish Immersion since kindergarten and dreams about teaching English in Spain one day. She went on a trip to Spain with her school and fell in love with the culture and wanted to learn more.
At UTEP, there is a little more of that culture, and the team is very diverse with players from Hawaii, Serbia, Turkey, Mexico and El Paso, she said.
“It just seems like a really good fit,” Frye said.
As for the program, she is joining a team with a lot of young players that just advanced to its first Conference USA tournament semifinal in 13 years this past season.
Frye said she is proud of what the team did with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing random quarantines, testing and cancellations on them.
Frye said she thinks the next few years are going to be exciting at UTEP, and she thinks it is going to be great to see it all in person and not just by word of mouth.
“I’m excited to be there and be a part of where the program is going to go,” Frye said. “(The coaches) are all amazing people and truly just want what’s best for the team, and they really want to bring that program to really great places and be a household name. I think it is going to be really cool.”
