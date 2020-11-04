Robbinsdale Armstrong girls swimming and diving finished third overall Oct. 23-24 in a tough 5AA section meet that includes Wayzata and Champlin Park.
The Falcons (284) were closer to the Rebels (342.5) as the Trojans dominated the meet (665) at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
There is no state tournament in 2020, but the Falcons would have advanced juniors Zoe Bresnahan and Abby Garske, sophomore Olivia Kehn and seventh-grader Lucia Freed.
Kehn had two individual runner-up finishes. She was second in the 100 free in 53.9 seconds and second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.72, besting the state standard of 1:07.12.
Bresnahan finished runner-up in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:56.31, and she also took third in the 500 free in 5:15.62, though that time wouldn’t have advanced her to state in that event.
Kehn and Bresnahan would also be going to state in the 400 free with Freed and Garske. The quartet was runner-up in 3:45.44.
The 200 free relay was the next best finish for Armstrong. Juniors Brenna Scheib and Madeline Carlson, Garske and Bresnahan took third in 1:43.33.
Junior Ella Steinke, Scheib, Kehn and Freed were fourth in the 200 medley relay in 1:54.6.
Steinke added a medal in the 50 free, taking sixth in 26.19. Sophomore Amanda Hyland finished seventh in the 500 free in 5:28.78 and eighth in the 200 free in 2:04.9.
Garske had two more medals. She was eight in the 200 individual medley in 2:21.06 and eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.82.
Steinke just missed a medal in the 100 free, finishing ninth in 57.51.
Carlson finished 11th in the 50 free in 26.95, and sophomore Nora Fisher was 13th in 27.07. Sophomore Anna Linebaugh was 16th in 27.44.
Freed took 11th in the 100 fly in 1:05.45, and eighth-grader Kassidy Woods was 12th in 1:06.58. Eighth-grader Sydney Podany was 15th in 1:09.77.
Scheib, Woods and sophomore Stella Wright also raced in the 200 IM. Scheib was 12th in 2:26.08, and Woods was 14th in 2:26.72. Wright took 18th in 2:40.99.
Carlson took 12th in the 100 free in 58.92, and sophomore Nola Fisher took 18th in 1:00.91. Scheib was 12th in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.59, and Freed took 14th in 1:05.97. Senior Addison Annis took 19th in 1:11.39.
Eighth-grader Evelyn Neese took 14th in the 500 free in 5:47.58, and sophomore Riley Bourgoin was 19th in 6:24.14.
Podany was 14th in the 100 breaststroke in 1:18.63, and sophomore Beri Dussault was 15th in 1:19.52. Sophomore Stella Ritchie took 18th in 1:20.21.
Senior Kalla Stepan finished 16th in the diving competition with a score of 231.9, and junior Morgan Stepan (156.45) and junior Isabella Enger (122.25) were 19th and 20th, respectively.
Neese added an 18th-place finish in the 200 free in 2:12.52, and seventh-grader Natalie Gustafson finished 20th in 2:18.17.
