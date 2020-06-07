Armstrong softball is one of several teams that lost the ability to compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that also prematurely ended the high school careers of four returning seniors.
Kate Loidolt, Sarah Miller, Johanna Harrison and Ahna Girod were all looking to get on the field and help the Falcons grow as a team and have success.
Coach Arianna Crosby, who was delivering jerseys to the seniors last week, said her heart breaks for them and the younger players who didn’t get to see the field with them.
Crosby has been in communication with players with permission from the athletic department at Armstrong, checking the emotional well being of players and how school was going. A virtual banquet was also held for the team at the end of May.
Crosby said that she was proud of the seniors – how they carry themselves and all of the great ideas they had.
“They are just really good people first, and it’s just been an honor to be able to work with them,” Crosby said. “I think our program is about building our young girls as women and just being good people and helping one another. And I think that every one of my seniors is that on the softball field and off the softball field.”
The Falcons won four games last season, but two of those wins came in the 6AAAA section tournament against St. Louis Park and Wayzata, and they were also one of the fortunate teams to get in tryouts before the pandemic canceled the season.
Besides the seniors, juniors Isabella Jacobson and Brooke Dammen and sophomore Paige Loidolt were other returners. And several younger players were also able to be seen by coaches at tryouts.
“We always have so much faith in our girls,” Crosby said. “We know they’re skilled and just their love for softball. So we were, as always, very, very excited to see how this year would come together.”
And while the lost season and the unknowns for summer softball around the state, tryouts can also help the coaches going into next season.
Crosby said that tryouts is a time to see who has improved and who has been taking advice from different coaches.
It also helps to communicate team needs with players. For example, the entire outfield graduated for the Falcons in 2019, so coaches let players in tryouts know that outfielders were needed for varsity.
This season, numbers at tryouts were typical, and there were also girls new to the sport that came out. Crosby said that every girls that came out showed improvement.
“As a coach, it’s always exciting to see young girls who want to play softball, and we have the opportunity to be with them throughout the year to see how they grow,” Crosby said.
One of the players that stood out this year was freshman Alenna White, Crosby said.
“She just really has great softball knowledge,” Crosby said. “She looks strong. We were excited to watch how she was going to grow with the rest of our girls under their leadership.”
Jacobson, Dammen and Loidolt are expected to be thrust into leadership roles having some of the only varsity experience going into next year. Crosby said that every girl in the program plays a major part in the success, and this year off might also light a fire under the girls.
But having experience does help.
“We are thankful we have girls that had those varsity experiences and were with us during section time because that leadership is definitely going to be needed now knowing we don’t have a season to work off and build off of,” Crosby said.
