Armstrong junior defenseman Chloe Bawek and junior forward Sarah Osborne defend against Summer Seamons Oct. 14 in a 6AA section quarterfinal at Wayzata High School.

 (Sun Photo by John Sherman)

Armstrong girls soccer earned the No. 7 seed in the 6AA section tournament this season and a tough draw against No. 2 Wayzata.

The Falcons played close with the Trojans in a scoreless first half of a very windy game with 50 mile per hour wind gusts, but Armstrong’s season came to a close in a 4-0 loss.

Senior forward Abby Branter scored twice for the Trojans, and junior defenseman Ramira Ambrose and freshman forward Grace Estby also added goals.

Seniors Maggie McAlister, Tori Thomas, Jenna Bloom, Libby Plath and Aurora Benson played in their final high school soccer match for Armstrong.

The Falcons finished 2-9-1 overall with wins over Coon Rapids and Park Center and a tie against Osseo.

Boys fall to Southwest

Armstrong boys soccer fell in its 6AA section quarterfinal with a 1-0 loss to fourth-seeded Minneapolis Southwest.

The Falcons came is as a No. 5 seed and finished the season 3-6-3 overall.

Seniors Andres Aguado, Jacob Albrecht, Aidan Graul, Jack Halverson, Chilembo Hamankuli, Richard McCoy and Jeremiah Ponnie played in their final high school matches.

