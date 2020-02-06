Armstrong Nordic boys and girls skiing has been at or near the top of conference, section and state meets for several years in a row.
Both teams won conference the past two seasons, and while the girls string of eight straight Northwest Suburban titles and boys string of two straight titles were both snapped, the programs remained a force with a pair of third-place finishes in competitive races Jan. 29 at Theodore Wirth Park.
And what makes this year even more impressive is that only two girls and two boys who were in the top seven at state are back from last season.
“I think I would have to give this group a lot of credit for coming as far as they have this year,” coach Steve Hopke said. “They know where we were last year, and they would like to be up in that area again this year. We were definitely contending in the conference meet, and we’re hoping that we can compete strong in the section meet.”
Junior Roger Anderson also gave the boys an individual conference champion for the second straight season. Sophomore Sophia Pung finished runner-up for the girls. It was the first year the girls didn’t have a conference champion since 2013.
Overall, seven girls made the all-conference list, and five boys made the list.
Joining Pung were juniors Brianna Dorweiler (15th), Olivia Foli (16th), Lou Himes (28th) and Mio Aoki-Sherwood (34th), sophomore Noelle Brandes (26th) and freshman Sydney Brost (33rd).
Joining Anderson were senior Tommy Brandes (10th), junior Leif Sicora (35th) and freshmen Alex Omodt (23rd) and Noah Breker (33rd).
Hopke said that the young group shows a lot of promise for next season after coming a long way this year.
And while Wayzata is the favorite to win the 6A section on both the boys and girls side, Hopke said that the Falcons’ teams should be in the mix for that second spot to advance to state.
“I would like to believe that we are in the mix as a possibility if we can ski well,” Hopke said.
The goal for practice now is to rest and have a few quality workouts as opposed to vigorous training.
That allows for the skiers to reach peak performance and to avoid any pressure of times or places, which comes in handy in a very competitive section.
“Hard work is done, and now it is just a matter of feeling good,” Hopke said.
Anderson claims boys title
Anderson built a seven-second lead after the 5K skate, and he never lost it in the 5K classical pursuit on his way to his first individual conference title of his career.
Anderson finished in 25 minutes, 35 seconds (13:31 classical pursuit) and won by 44 seconds over runner-up Maple Grove senior CJ Young, who finished in 26:19.
Hopke said that Anderson will also have a shot at a section title, but he will need to most likely ski past Wayzata junior Colin Freed.
Brandes added a top-10 finish in 28:11 (14:54 classical pursuit), and Omodt was next in 23rd in 29:39 (16:01 classical pursuit). Breker was 33rd in 30:09 (16:21 classical pursuit), and Sicora also made all-conference in 35th in 30:20 (15:53 classical pursuit).
Sophomore Thomas Whitehouse finished the team scoring with a 48th-place finish in 31:11 (16:16).
Champlin Park won the team title with a 647, and Maple Grove was second with a 625.
Girls get seven girls in the top 36
Pung made up a lot of ground in the 5K classical pursuit after finishing fifth in the 5K skate. She finished in 32:34 and jumped up to second with a 17:25 time in the pursuit – passing Andover junior Claire Beckman, Champlin Park senior Annie Miller and Maple Grove senior Grace Collier.
Hopke said she looks to be a solid contender for a top-five finish at sections.
“(Pung) had one heck of a classic race, and she is skiing fairly strong right now,” Hopke said.
Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer won the meet in 30:52 and helped the Crimson claim the team title with a 656. Elk River was second with a 608.
Dorweiler and Foli were just 15 seconds a part in the total time, finishing 15th and 16th. Dorweiler’s time was 34:12 (17:58 classical pursuit), and Foli’s time was 34:27 (18:53 classical pursuit).
Brandes was 26th in 35:34 (19:14 classical pursuit), and Himes was 28th in 35:44 (19:23 classical pursuit).
Brost and Aoki-Sherwood were 33rd and 34th, respectively. Brost finished in 36:14 (19:20 classical pursuit), and Aoki-Sherwood finished in 36:23 (19:40 classical pursuit).
