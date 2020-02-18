Armstrong Nordic girls skiing sent three girls to the state meet Feb. 14 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

Sophomore Sophia Pung led the way in 54th place, and junior Brianna Dorweiler and senior Olivia Foli finished 95th and 96th overall, respectively.

Pung finished in 37 minutes, 21.4 seconds. Her freestyle time was 18:29, and her classical pursuit time was 18:52.4.

Dorweiler and Foli finished in 39:00.1. Foli had the faster freestyle time at 19:19 to Dorweiler’s time of 19:47. But Dorweiler finished the pursuit in 19:13.1 to Foli’s time of 19:41.1.

St. Paul Highland Park sophomore Molly Moening won the individual title in 32:16, and Stillwater senior Elizabeth Tuttle was second in 33:08.5.

The third through 10th medalists were Forest Lake freshman Jordan Parent (33:23.9), Wayzata junior Lauren McCollor (33:56.4), Mounds Park Academy freshman Margo Nightingale (33:59.4), Edina senior Morgan Richter (34:03.1), Lakeville senior Brianne Brewster (34:17.2), Forest Lake junior Amelea Hauer (34:37.5), Maple Grove senior Christina Bolcer (34:42.6) and Edina sophomore Maggie Wagner (34:42.9).

St. Paul Highland Park won the team title with a 408. Forest Lake (396) and Stillwater (361) were second and third.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments